IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Sets July Return with New Season

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On the heels of its highest-rated season ever, television’s hidden-camera comedy “Impractical Jokers” will return with a brand-new season this summer featuring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano. It will premiere Thursday, July 23 at 10PM ET/PT on TBS.

Season 13 will feature classic Jokers laugh-out-loud mayhem and madness as the trio pose as diner managers, dating etiquette instructors, aggrieved focus group attendees, forgetful dog owners, robotics engineers, and even scheming corpses at a funeral parlor. There will also be a cringe-inducing surprise guest star appearance by Sal’s lifelong crush, Alyssa Milano.

Last season, “Impractical Jokers” delivered its highest rated season ever in its 15-year history and currently ranks as the #1 original series on cable this year in key adult demos. Reaching 6.5 million total viewers, the season averaged an astonishing 1.59 L3 rating among Adults 25-54, an increase of 262% over the previous season. The franchise has delivered 6.7 million social interactions and generated 151.2 million video views year to date.

Led by comedians Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, “Impractical Jokers” follows the lifelong friends as they compete in a series of outrageous hidden-camera challenges designed to embarrass each other in public. At the end of every episode, the challenge’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions. The series is produced by NorthSouth Productions for TBS.

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