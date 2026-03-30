DANNY GO! Children's Series Heading to Netflix in April

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Danny Go!, the hit live-action educational children’s show, is finding a new home on Netflix. Five episodes of the YouTube series, featuring fan-favorite songs like “‘Ka-Pow!’ Superhero Dance” and adventures like “Escape from Tiger Island!” will debut on the streamer on April 6.

The educational show, aimed at children ages 3 to 7, blends original songs, dance moves, and real-life exploration to help kids burn off some energy while also learning along the way.

The show hails from Daniel Coleman, co-creator and star of the live-action hit, who teamed up with his wife Mindy and childhood best friends Michael Finster and Matthew Padgett to turn Danny Go! into a full-on phenomenon. Since launching in 2019, their videos have amassed more than 4.5 million subscribers and racked up almost 5 billion lifetime views.

Danny Go! was created by three childhood friends in 2019. Produced from their studio in North Carolina, the series blends music, humor, and movement to keep young viewers entertained while learning. The series has also found its way into classrooms and is shown in schools all over the world.

Danny Go! music is available on YouTube Kids, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other major platforms. Their YouTube channel has over 4 million subscribers and nearly 5 billion lifetime views. They have also performed 65 live shows with nearly 200,000 tickets sold in the past 2 years.

Danny Go! will publish their first picture books in partnership with Abrams this year. DANNY GO’s VOLCANO ADVENTURE will be released March 31st 2026, with SILLY SPOOKY PARTY following on July 14th 2026. Summer 2026 will see the launch of SHARKS IN THE WATER. Ladybird will publish in the UK and ANZ, with translations to follow all over the globe.

Danny Go! is the latest in Netflix’s collaborations with children's creators like Ms. Rachel, Mark Rober, Salish and Jordan Matter, and Alan Chikin Chow, as well as other kids and family programming that includes Sesame Street, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Peppa Pig, Blippi’s Job Show, KPop Demon Hunters and Leo.