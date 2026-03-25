BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG Live Event Draws 18.4 Million Viewers Worldwide

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BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, the recent live broadcast from the K-pop group, drew 18.4 million global viewers during its live premiere on Saturday, plus one day, Netflix reports.

The performance saw BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reunite onstage for their comeback after a nearly four-year hiatus. The live broadcast from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, which debuted on March 21, reached the weekly Top 10 in 80 countries and secured the #1 spot in 24 countries.

The performance coincided with BTS’s new album, Arirang, which arrived on March 20, 2026. The band is now embarking on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

In addition to the concert, BTS: The Return, a new feature-length documentary, will come to the streamer on March 27. Chronicling their long-awaited return, the film offers close access to BTS, following the group as they come back together to begin their reunion, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.