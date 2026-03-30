BRISA Documentary, Featuring Gloria Estefan, Now Available to Stream

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Brisa, a new documentary from filmmaker Nick Nanton and featuring Gloria Estefan and Brisa de Angulo Losada, is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. The film follows Brisa's fight as a survivor and advocate against childhood abuse and sexual violence, leading to a historic legal case.

Brisa de Angulo Losada, a survivor and advocate for victims of childhood sexual violence, pursued justice for decades, taking her case all the way to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights after Bolivia’s legal system failed her. After she was assaulted at the age of 15 by a male family member, Brisa's rights were repeatedly trampled on throughout the ensuing judicial process, compelling her to go to law school, and ultimately ensuring no one else experiences what she did.

While attending Rutgers Law School, she chose to represent herself and shed anonymity by rejecting a “Jane Doe” case, instead choosing to use her name and empowering other survivors to reclaim their identities. Her fight resulted in a 2023 ruling that reformed laws in 23 Latin American countries. Through her humanitarian efforts, she has supported more than 2,600 victims and families in navigating the court system to seek justice against their abusers.

“I decided to share my story with the world now because now is the perfect time. The Inter-American Court ruled in my favor in my case against Bolivia, and now is the time to bring the horrendous and gut-wrenching reality of incestuous sexual violence to light,” said Brisa De Angulo Losada.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Estefan is featured in the film as a fellow advocate and survivor of sexual abuse. Estefan sits on the board of the foundation, A Breeze of Hope.

A production of Abundance Studios and Astonish Entertainment, the film was shortlisted in the top 20 for the IDA documentary awards, out of 700 submissions from over 77 countries.

Executive Producers on BRISA are Nick Nanton, Nick Ruff, Brian Norton, Mark Evans, Deena Evans, Peter D'Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Didi Wong, Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Wayne Pernell, Jennifer Perri, Pat Ziemer, Fred Rouse, Paul Peters, Julie Meates, Richard Tyler, Francis X. Astorino, Bryan Gallinger, Kimberly Ku, Kathleen Forrest, Gwen Medved, Susan Rucker, Mike Lockwood and Suzanne Nakano.

BRISA was produced by KATIE Tschopp, Craig Lack, Gary Marriage, Jr., George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Ryan Chute, Bobby Davidowitz, Ray Seggern and Kerin Cagle.

​​Brisa de Angulo Losada has received many international awards for her impactful work, including: Lifetime Achievement Award (2023), Champions of Justice Award (2023), Elevate Prize (2020), Distinguished Partner of Women, Peace & Security (2020), The Compass of Consciousness (2019), World of Children Award (2019), CNN HEROES (2018), BBC Outlook Inspirations Award (2018), With and For Girls Award (2017), Eastern University Distinguished Alumni Award (2017), Together for Girls and 16 Heroes, (2016), Premio Vidanta—1st Prize, (2016), Women of Peace Award (2016), Futures Without Violence Global Impact Award (2015), Premio Departamental Autonomo Cochabamba (2014), and Mary Philbrook Public Service Award (2013).