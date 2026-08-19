The Royal Danish Opera Will Perform MACBETH in September

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The Royal Danish Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth from Sept. 5-26, 2026, at the Main Stage of the Opera House in Copenhagen, Denmark. The production is directed by Australian director Benedict Andrews and returns in a staging that originally premiered in 2013.

Based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth follows the Scottish nobleman as he pursues power through murder and becomes increasingly consumed by guilt and paranoia. Verdi’s opera also centers on Lady Macbeth and her ambition, with the character ultimately descending into madness. The production features set design by Ashley Martin-Davis, costumes by Victoria Behr and lighting design by Jon Clark.

Jens Søndergaard will make his role debut as Macbeth. The Royal Danish Opera soloist ensemble member is also marking his 25th stage anniversary during the 2026 season. Marigona Qerkezi will portray Lady Macbeth, with Henning von Schulman as Banquo and Jamez McCorkle as Macduff. Linnea Nordenback will appear as Lady Macbeth’s lady-in-waiting, while Magnus Løvlie will play Malcolm.

Vassilis Christopoulos will conduct the production. Additional cast members include Simon Schelling and Tae Jeong Hwang as doctors and William Tarrach as Macbeth’s servant and an assassin. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 5, 8, 10, 15, 18, 22 and 26.

Macbeth will be performed in Italian with Danish and English surtitles and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older. Tickets are priced from 200 to 1,105 Danish kroner.

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