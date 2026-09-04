THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, I PAGLIACCI & More Set for Opera Naples 2026-27 Season

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Opera Naples has unveiled its 2026-27 season, featuring eight opera titles across five productions alongside concerts, ballet and the seventh annual Festival Under the Stars.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins said: “Our 2026/27 season reflects everything that makes Opera Naples unique—world-class artistry, meaningful community engagement and a commitment to developing the next generation of opera talent. From beloved masterpieces and innovative productions to educational programs that reach thousands of students, we are proud to offer experiences that inspire, entertain and connect audiences throughout Southwest Florida.”

Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar added: “I am incredibly excited for the upcoming season which represents our biggest artistic scope in terms of variety and diversity of genres to date. We are featuring works from the Baroque era with composers Purcell and Handel, 19th century Italian bel canto and verismo with composers Rossini and Leoncavallo, 20th century masterpieces with composers Bernstein, Menotti and Barber and even the 21st century with composer Ching. From opera to concerts, from oratorio to operetta and contemporary works, from comic opera to serious opera and from recitals to sacred music, this season has it all! I am especially excited to showcase the remarkable artists emerging through our partnership with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, while continuing to elevate the artistic excellence that audiences have come to expect from Opera Naples.”

President of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Nicoletta Mantovani also commented: “Luciano believed deeply in supporting young artists and providing opportunities for exceptional voices to be heard. Our partnership with Opera Naples continues to honor that vision by creating a pathway for talented singers from around the world to develop their careers and perform before new audiences. We are delighted to see competition winners featured prominently in this thrilling season.”

DIDO AND AENEAS

Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas will be performed January 30 at 7 p.m. and January 31 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Naples. Tebar will conduct the Naples Festival Orchestra. The opera will be sung in English with English surtitles. Tickets range from $39-$119.

LOVE NOTES: A VALENTINE'S CONCERT

Opera Naples Resident Artists will perform a collection of love songs, arias and duets on February 14 at 3 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center. Tickets range from $39-$119.

HOPES & HEARTBREAKS

Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti and Michael Ching's Speed Dating Tonight! will comprise a double bill February 19 at 7 p.m. and February 21 at 3 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center. Tebar will conduct the Naples Festival Orchestra. Both one-act operas will be sung in English with English surtitles.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Gulfshore Ballet will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring music by Felix Mendelssohn, on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center. Tickets range from $39-$119.

THE MESSIAH

The Opera Naples Chorus will join the Naples Festival Orchestra for Handel's The Messiah March 12 at 7 p.m. and March 13 at 3 p.m. at Moorings Presbyterian Church. Tebar will conduct the performances, which will be sung in English.

2027 FESTIVAL UNDER THE STARS

The seventh annual Festival Under the Stars will return to Baker Park with Tebar conducting the Naples Festival Orchestra. The outdoor festival will feature three opera productions with internationally renowned artists, winners of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition and Opera Naples Resident Artists.

A free Family & Community Day will also be held at Baker Park, featuring a children's-themed opera performance by Opera Naples Resident Artists along with games and family activities. The date will be announced.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Rossini's The Barber of Seville will be performed March 18 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Baker Park. Tebar will conduct the Naples Festival Orchestra. The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

LOVE, LIES & LIBATIONS

Love, Lies & Libations will bring together Samuel Barber's A Hand of Bridge and Gian Carlo Menotti's The Telephone and The Old Maid and the Thief in a triple bill of one-act operas. Performances will take place March 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Baker Park, with Tebar conducting the Naples Festival Orchestra. The operas will be sung in English with English surtitles.

I PAGLIACCI

Leoncavallo's I Pagliacci will close the Festival Under the Stars with performances March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Baker Park. Tebar will conduct the Naples Festival Orchestra. The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

CIRCUS OF ILLUSIONS: A PAGLIACCI GALA

Opera Naples will hold its annual gala fundraiser, Circus of Illusions: A Pagliacci Gala, on December 10 at 6 p.m. at a private club in Naples. The evening will feature principal singers from the upcoming production of I Pagliacci, along with cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing.

TOASTS TO OPERA

Friends of Opera Naples will present Toasts to Opera at the Wang Opera Center on January 21, February 4, February 11 and February 25 at 4 p.m. Dr. Krzysztof Biernacki, Director of Florida Gulf Coast University's Bower School of Music & the Arts, will lead lectures exploring the composers, stories, characters and musical themes of upcoming Opera Naples productions.

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