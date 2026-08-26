Opéra de Montréal Names Five New Artists to ATELIER LYRIQUE Cohort

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​Opéra de Montréal has revealed the five artists joining its Atelier lyrique for the 2026-2027 season: Grace Budoloski, soprano; Onur Hilaloglu, bass; Alona Milner, pianist; Jeremy Scinocca, tenor; and Caroline Yergeau, stage director. They join a cohort of eight singers, two pianists and one stage director who will learn the profession where it happens: onstage, in the studio and alongside seasoned industry professionals.

A COHORT DESIGNED FOR THE PROFESSION

A leading professional training residency at the heart of Opéra de Montréal, the Atelier lyrique supports artists who have completed their university education and are ready to take the next step into a professional career. Its personalized, bilingual approach encompasses every aspect of artistic and personal development: vocal technique, interpretation, languages, creation, performance psychology and health, stage experience and career development.

Introduced last year, the inclusion of a stage director is now fully integrated into the Atelier lyrique's evolution. By bringing singers, pianists and a stage director together in the same working environment, the program encourages cross-disciplinary exchange and prepares artists for the practical realities of contemporary opera-making.



AT THE HEART OF OPERA DE MONTREAL PRODUCTIONS

In 2026-2027, the resident artists will take part in four Opéra de Montréal productions. Through roles, cover assignments and daily work with acclaimed artistic teams, they will gain hands-on experience on the professional stage:

• Puccini's Turandot (September-October 2026)

• Massenet's Werther (November 2026)

• Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, in concert with Orchestre Métropolitain (January 2027)

• Verdi's Rigoletto (May 2027)

Their experience will extend through collaborations with several leading organizations in the music community: Mozart's Requiem with Orchestre de l'Agora in October; a Schubert Matinée at Bourgie Hall in November; Atys, a collaboration between Ballet Opéra Pantomime (BOP), Opéra de Montréal, Les Boréades de Montréal and UBU compagnie de création, in March; Pro Musica's Les Mélodînes in April; and the Gran Finale concert with Arion Ensemble Baroque in May.

360-DEGREE TRAINING

Throughout the season, the cohort will work with Laura Brooks Rice, Stephen Lawless, François Racine, Simon Rivard, Sieger Roorda, Giovanni Reggioli and Craig Rutenberg. Their training will also include projects with the Orchestre Métropolitain Academy and Opera Magnolia's Opera Creation Forum, along with auditions and demo-recording sessions—all opportunities to build their networks, visibility and careers.

A SPRINGBOARD WHOSE IMPACT SPANS GENERATIONS

Since its founding in 1984, the Atelier lyrique has trained more than 200 singers, pianists, stage directors, stage managers and administrators. Many now perform on the world's leading stages and continue to strengthen the vitality of opera in Quebec and Canada.

The 2026-2027 season offers powerful evidence of that impact: Julie Boulianne (class of 2005), acclaimed on leading international stages, will appear in Werther; Sarah Dufresne (class of 2022) and Etienne Dupuis (class of 2005) will perform in Rigoletto. Their careers reflect the lasting impact of a training program that prepares artists to take their place at home and abroad.

The complete list of artists in the 2026-2027 cohort:

Grace Budoloski, soprano – Winnipeg (MB)

Tessa Fackelmann, mezzo-soprano – Ottawa (ON)

Ellita Gagner, mezzo-soprano – Halifax (NS)

Onur Hilaloglu, bass – Mersin, Anamur (Turkey)

Colin Mackey, baritone – St. John's (NL)

Alona Milner, pianist – Tel Aviv (Israel)

Dante Mullin Santone, baritone – Sudbury (ON)

Odile Portugais, soprano – Montréal (QC)

Jeremy Scinocca, tenor – Toronto (ON),

Tony Stauffer, pianist – Orthez (France)

Caroline Yergeau, stage director – Trois-Rivières (QC)



ABOUT OPERA DE MONTREAL'S ATELIER LYRIQUE

The Atelier lyrique is an advanced training residency at the heart of Opéra de Montréal. This professional development program is designed for artists who have completed their university education and aim to launch a professional career in opera.

Offering a broad spectrum of artistic and personal development in an innovative, bilingual setting, the Atelier lyrique provides guidance from world-class instructors and regular performance experience, enabling every artist to reach their full potential.

Since its founding in 1984, the Atelier lyrique has trained more than 200 emerging artists. Many have gone on to careers around the world and continue to contribute to artistic life in Quebec and Canada as performers, arts ambassadors and cultural leaders.

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