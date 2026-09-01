CITY OF LADIES to Bring Christine de Pizan Story to Dream Up Festival

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Angela Pierce will star as Christine de Pizan in City of Ladies, a new play by Lorraine Liscio receiving six performances as part of Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival. Directed by Myriam Cyr, the production will run September 5-13 at Theater for the New City, located at 155 First Avenue in New York City.

Set in Paris in 1418, City of Ladies follows Christine as she fights to complete the work that will become her legacy, The Book of the City of Ladies.

Against the backdrop of the Hundred Years' War, Christine de Pizan emerged as a public voice in defense of women. In The Book of the City of Ladies, she imagined a feminist utopia built with the allegorical figures of Reason, Rectitude and Justice.

Throughout her career, Christine wrote extensively on subjects ranging from politics and warfare to the position of women in society. Her works included a biography of Charles V, writings on arms and chivalry and a response to the misogyny she identified in the popular medieval work The Romance of the Rose.

Liscio's new play centers on Christine's efforts to complete The Book of the City of Ladies and the obstacles faced by a learned woman asserting her intellectual and creative authority in the early 15th century.

Performance Schedule

City of Ladies will play six performances as part of the Dream Up Festival:

September 5 at 8 p.m.

September 8 at 6:30 p.m.

September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

September 11 at 9 p.m.

September 12 at 5 p.m.

September 13 at 11 a.m.

Performances will take place at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue in New York City.

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