Wynonna Judd Sets THE HARD TRUTH TOUR Behind New Solo Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wynonna Judd has announced plans to launch THE HARD TRUTH TOUR, a run of live dates mounted in support of her new solo album. The tour marks a return to the road for the country music artist as she brings the record's material to audiences.

Fresh off her acclaimed co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna will kick off The Hard Truth Tour with special guest Troubadour Blue on October 8 in New York, NY at the Bowery Ballroom. The 15-date tour will bring her unmistakable voice, powerhouse performances, and deeply personal new music to audiences across North America, with stops in Houston, Tulsa, St. Louis, and more, before wrapping on November 21 in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana.

'As we were making this record, I kept finding myself thinking about you. Every song we recorded, every story we told... I couldn't help but wonder what it would feel like to stand onstage and share it with you face to face,' says Wynonna. She continues, 'That's the wonderful thing about music. A song may start in a writing room or a studio, but it doesn't really come alive until it's shared. The Hard Truth holds some of the most honest moments I've ever put to music. It's about the things that shape us, break us, heal us, and keep us moving forward. Bringing these songs to the stage feels like inviting you into that journey with me.'

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase tickets, including exclusive VIP packages, during the Wynation Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time at wynonna.com/tour. All presales conclude Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Wynonna Judd is working with Music Community Foundation to donate $1 per ticket to The Only Love Fund to spread joy and love to nonprofits across the country. Learn more at www.cfmt.org/wynonna.

The Hard Truth Tour Dates

10.08.2026 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY* on sale now

10.16.2026 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

10.17.2026 | Choctaw Grand Theater | Durant, OK

10.20.2026 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE

10.22.2026 | The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort | Tulsa, OK

10.23.2026 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO

11.06.2026 | Oxford Performing Arts Center | Oxford, AL**

11.07.2026 | North Charleston Performing Arts Center | North Charleston, SC

11.09.2026 | The Kravis Center - Dreyfoos Hall | West Palm Beach, FL

11.11.2026 | Straz Center - Morsani Hall | Tampa, FL

11.13.2026 | Weldon Mills Theatre | Roanoke Rapids, NC

11.14.2026 | Hard Rock Live Bristol | Bristol, VA

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...