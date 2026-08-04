WRONG MAN Shares New Single Petty Thief

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WRONG MAN, a band featuring former members of Oathbreaker and Rise and Fall, has released a new single titled Petty Thief.

Here's That Feeling is out September 11 digital and October 9 on vinyl through Deathwish Inc.

With a sound that reflects an eclectic range of influences, Belgium's Wrong Man continue to forge their own path with every record they release, and every song they write. Their unique brand of soulful post hardcore is equal parts noisy and melodic, at times bluesy and moody. Depending on who you ask, you'll hear references to bands like Quicksand & The Jesus Lizard, or Sonic Youth & The Wipers.

Featuring members of Oathbreaker, Partisan and Rise And Fall, Wrong Man formed to do something different than previous projects. Following their rocking, very '90's inspired debut, Who Are You? (2022), Wrong Man expanded their sound on Big Plans (2023), offering more sonic pushes and pulls. Here's That Feeling, the band's debut full length, sees Wrong Man sharpen its post-hardcore foundation into something more versatile and expressive, fusing urgency and melody with brooding tension, and undeniably catchy choruses.

Rooted in the rawness of '70s proto-punk and the restless spirit of '90s indie and Dischord-era post-hardcore, Here's That Feeling carries echoes of Fugazi, Drive Like Jehu, Quicksand, Sonic Youth, and The Wipers, while pushing forward with a sound that feels distinctly their own. Songs unfold through dynamic shifts and inventive guitar work, carrying a deep emotional undercurrent and a constant pull toward unfiltered expression.

Recorded in Kortrijk with Michael Neyt (Oathbreaker, Predatory Void, Feverchild) and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Torche, High On Fire) at God City, Here's That Feeling marks a defining step forward, capturing a band stretching its sound while holding tight to its emotional core.

Tracklist

Loose Ends

It Won't Wash Off

Exit Strategy

Blue

Petty Thief

Mystic Eye

Heaven Ain't Happening

Ripped Open I

Ripped Open II

Photo Credit: Wrong Man



Photo Credit: Wrong Man

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