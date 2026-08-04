WHISPER DOLL Release New Single So Sweet With Music Video

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WHISPER DOLL has released a new single titled So Sweet, paired with an official music video. The track marks the latest output from the group as it continues to build on its recent catalog of music.

Whisper Doll are sharing 'So Sweet,' off their new album Lucky Clover, available October 2, 2026, via Take Care Records. Pre-orders are available now. On 'So Sweet,' bandleader and musician Fiona Tagami finds inner peace after returning to her childhood home. Her lyrics reflect the ease and harmony of a homecoming, while a delicate, otherworldly instrumental forms beneath. Set on an elementary school theater stage, the official music video unites two distant lovers as they discover a shared reality.

Speaking about the track, Fiona shares, 'I wrote this song right after spending a week straight in the hospital after complications with a surgery. Once I got out of the bland, grey room, everything seemed brighter and sweeter. I wrote this on the porch of my childhood home in Atlanta. Around then, I ran into someone from high school I had a complicated past with. We hadn't talked since he's graduated, and we agreed to catch up. We walked down the train tracks surrounded by green trees tucked away from the city. I was reminded why we got along so well, despite everything. I felt like he lived in my same reality. Forgiveness, sweetness. I felt very at peace.'

A single release show is set for Thursday, August 6 at Sleepwalk in Brooklyn, NY.

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