UNSHATTER Film From LINKIN PARK Set to Open in Theaters

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A new theatrical release connected to LINKIN PARK, titled UNSHATTER, is set to open in theaters, according to an announcement distributed by Warner Records.

LINKIN PARK, CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing announced that LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER, an intimate new documentary directed by band member Joe Hahn, will come to cinemas worldwide beginning September 30. Following the band's triumphant return to the global stage, the cinematic event chronicles Linkin Park's journey through loss, resilience and creative reinvention, culminating in the explosive From Zero era and unforgettable live performances in São Paulo, Brazil. Tickets will go on sale globally August 13.

The official trailer for LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER premiered today, offering audiences their first look at the deeply personal story behind one of modern music's most influential bands as they embark on a new beginning together.

Blending rare archival footage, candid behind-the-scenes moments, intimate studio sessions, and electrifying live performances, UNSHATTER follows Linkin Park from early recording sessions in 2022 through the creation of From Zero and their return to the world stage. Directed by Joe Hahn, the film offers an unprecedented inside look at the band's creative process and enduring friendship while introducing the next chapter of Linkin Park with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

Timed alongside the film's theatrical release, the companion soundtrack UNSHATTER (Live in São Paulo) arrives September 25, featuring transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film. The album is available for pre-order now, and fans can listen to 'Somewhere I Belong (Live in São Paulo)' today.

Film Details

LIMITED RUN COMING TO CINEMAS WORLDWIDE STARTING SEPTEMBER 30; GLOBAL EXPANSION IN SELECT CITIES TO FOLLOW

FILM TO BE PRESENTED IN SCREENX, 4DX AND 2D CINEMAS WORLDWIDE

Tickets and information available at UnshatterMovie.com

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