UNION JAZZ FESTIVAL to Bring Live Music to Union, New Jersey

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Township of Union, the Union Arts Center, and Mike Griot Presents will introduce a new three-day music event called the UNION JAZZ FESTIVAL, bringing performances to Union, New Jersey. The festival is set to combine free outdoor performances with ticketed indoor sessions across its run.

Taking place from August 21–23, 2026, the event brings talent, performances, and musical programming to the heart of Union, New Jersey.

Important Festival Pass Information

The Union Jazz Festival features a dynamic mix of outdoor and indoor events.

Outdoor Plaza Performances: All performances on the Performance Plaza Stage are completely free and open to the public. No tickets required!

Indoor DMK Black Box Theater Presentations: These exclusive, intimate indoor sessions are paid performances that require a reserved ticket through the event's Eventbrite page. Space is limited.

Outdoor performances at the Performance Plaza Stage will be free and open to the public without tickets, while indoor presentations at the DMK Black Box Theater will require a reserved ticket due to limited seating.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...