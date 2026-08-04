Thirty Saints Music Licensing to Launch Music Licensing 101 Program

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Thirty Saints Music Licensing, the music rights division of Thirty Saints Productions, has announced the launch of MUSIC LICENSING 101, an educational program aimed at playwrights, directors, producers, composers, and other theatre makers who build productions around existing songs. The program, developed by Broadway veteran James A. Rocco, is designed to walk creators through the process of legally acquiring rights to use those songs.

Developed by Broadway veteran James A. Rocco, Music Licensing 101 shares the step-by-step method Thirty Saints uses to clear songs for jukebox musicals, revues, and other music-driven productions.

At the center of the course is the Music Licensing Pyramid, a five-stage framework that guides creators through the complete music clearance process: Song Selection, Rights Research, Publisher Outreach, Negotiation and Deal Structure, and Execution and Tracking.

Music rights clearance is one of the least understood — and most consequential — parts of developing a music-driven stage production. A verbal 'yes' from a songwriter does not constitute a completed licensing agreement, and a full-scale production may use twenty or more songs, each requiring its own research, outreach, negotiation, documentation, and approval.

Productions that ignore the licensing process or begin it too late can face stalled development, delayed rehearsals, canceled performances, unexpected financial demands, or legal exposure after a production has opened.

Music Licensing 101 teaches the same method Thirty Saints Music Licensing uses for its full-service clients. The self-guided program includes ten video lessons, the Complete Music Licensing Workbook, and the Thirty Saints Licensing Toolkit, a collection of practical resources that includes: Song Licensing Worksheet, Publisher Contact Tracker, Royalty Calculator, Licensing Status Tracker, and Deal Memo Template.

'For theatre to remain vital, it must reflect the world around us — not only in style, but in substance,' said James A. Rocco, founder of Thirty Saints Productions and a Broadway veteran with more than fifty years of experience in music and theatre. 'But none of that matters if the rights are not cleared.'

'I have spent my career watching promising shows get stuck because music licensing was treated as an afterthought rather than the foundation it actually is,' Rocco continued. 'The Music Licensing Pyramid is the method we use to clear the way for the artist, the audience, and the story to meet. Now we are teaching that method directly to the people creating these shows.'

'Our motto has been — You write the show. We'll clear the music. Now with Music Licensing 101, creators can learn the process themselves.'

The program is part of a four-tier system that allows creators to select the level of education and support their projects require: (1) the self-guided Complete Music Licensing Workbook, (2) the workbook and ten-module Music Licensing 101 video course, (3) individual one-on-one coaching and project guidance, and (4) full-service, done-for-you music licensing handled by the Thirty Saints team.

'Music licensing should not feel like a locked door,' said Rocco. 'The Music Licensing Pyramid gives creators a practical map that explains how music licensing works for stage productions. It allows them to move forward with greater knowledge, preparation, and confidence instead of guesswork.'

Music Licensing 101 is available now at course.thirtysaintsmusiclicensing.com/music-licensing-101

About Thirty Saints Music Licensing

Thirty Saints Music Licensing is the music rights division of Thirty Saints Productions, providing expert research, negotiation, and acquisition of music rights for theatrical productions, concerts, revues, and recording projects. The company is committed to making the music licensing process accessible, transparent, strategic, and human.

About Thirty Saints Productions

Founded in 2012 by Broadway veteran James A. Rocco, Thirty Saints Productions is a multi-division entertainment company developing, producing, licensing, and recording musicals, plays, revues, concerts, and cast albums for stages and audiences from Broadway to Tokyo. Its divisions include Thirty Saints Music Licensing, Thirty Saints Musicals & Plays, Thirty Saints Live Performances, Thirty Saints Records, and Thirty Saints Music Publishing.

The program centers on what Thirty Saints calls the Music Licensing Pyramid, a five-stage framework covering song selection, rights research, publisher outreach, negotiation and deal structure, and execution and tracking. It includes ten video lessons, a workbook, and a toolkit of resources such as a song licensing worksheet, publisher contact tracker, royalty calculator, licensing status tracker, and deal memo template.

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