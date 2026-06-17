The Record Company Extends 'Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary' Tour

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GRAMMY-nominated trio The Record Company are set to hit the road on Wednesday, June 17 for additional summer dates on their “Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album and the release of the newly expanded deluxe edition of Give It Back To You. Across the upcoming run, the band will perform the album in its entirety each night. Tickets are available to purchase from their website here.

Chris Vos (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, piano, backing vocals) first broke through with their acclaimed debut album Give It Back To You, which launched them to AAA radio #1s and success on the Billboard chart.

The reissue is available as a 2-LP gatefold vinyl and a CD edition, featuring the album’s original tracklist along with the band’s first concert from 2013. The digital expanded edition includes extra mixes, demos, live recordings, covers, and previously unreleased material.

In 2016, Give It Back To You earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 59th Grammy Awards, spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, and produced AAA radio #1 success with “Off the Ground.” Follow‑up single, “Rita Mae Young,” notched its peak at #12 on the AAA radio chart, and hung in the top 40 for over 9 weeks.

2026 “GIVE IT BACK TO YOU 10TH ANNIVERSARY” TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Wednesday, June 17 Paw Paw, MI Warner Vineyards Thursday, June 18 Hamilton, OH RiversEdge Friday, June 19 Maryville, TN The Shed Saturday, June 20 Henderson, KY W.C. Handy Blues Festival Wednesday, June 24 Grand Rapids, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater^ Thursday, June 25 Cleveland, OH Evans Amphitheater at Cain Park^ Saturday, June 27 Bayfield, WI Big Top Chautauqua^ Friday, July 3 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen Saturday, July 4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre* Saturday, July 11 Nescopeck, PA Briggs Farm Blues Festival Friday, August 14 Queens, NY Rockaway Summer Series% Saturday, August 15 Lewes, DE Rocking The Docks Sunday, August 16 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Monday, August 17 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage Wednesday, August 19 Amagansett, NY The Stephen Talkhouse Thursday, August 20 Lowell, MA Lowell Summer Music Series Friday, August 21 Lebanon, NH Lebanon Opera House Saturday, August 22 Norwich, NY Chenango Blues Festival Sunday, September 6 Snowshoe, WV Ballhooter Festival Wednesday, September 9 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall Thursday, September 10 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater# Friday, September 11 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater# Saturday, September 12 St. Louis, MO Atomic Pavilion Friday, Sept. 18-Saturday, Sept. 19 Telluride, CO Telluride Blues & Brews Festival Sunday, September 20 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre& Friday, October 2 Highland, CA bEATS at Yaamava' Resort & Casino Saturday, October 3 Morro Bay, CA The Siren Friday, November 6 Atlanta, GA Terminal West Saturday, November 7 Asheville, NC Orange Peel Sunday, November 8 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre Wednesday, November 11 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café Friday, November 13 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Music Theatre Saturday, November 14 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount Sunday, November 15 Toronto, ON Annabel Tuesday, November 17 Buffalo, NY Electric City Thursday, November 19 Bloomington, IN The Bluebird Friday, November 20 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theatre Saturday, November 21 Green Bay, WI Revelry Sunday, November 22 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

*Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra

^Supporting Larkin Poe

% Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter

&Co-headline w/Cracker

# Supporting Whiskey Myers

Photo Credit: Kim Zsebe

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