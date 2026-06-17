The Record Company Extends 'Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary' Tour
Across the upcoming run, the band will perform the album in its entirety each night.
GRAMMY-nominated trio The Record Company are set to hit the road on Wednesday, June 17 for additional summer dates on their “Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary” Tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album and the release of the newly expanded deluxe edition of Give It Back To You. Across the upcoming run, the band will perform the album in its entirety each night. Tickets are available to purchase from their website here.
Chris Vos (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, piano, backing vocals) first broke through with their acclaimed debut album Give It Back To You, which launched them to AAA radio #1s and success on the Billboard chart.
The reissue is available as a 2-LP gatefold vinyl and a CD edition, featuring the album’s original tracklist along with the band’s first concert from 2013. The digital expanded edition includes extra mixes, demos, live recordings, covers, and previously unreleased material.
In 2016, Give It Back To You earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 59th Grammy Awards, spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, and produced AAA radio #1 success with “Off the Ground.” Follow‑up single, “Rita Mae Young,” notched its peak at #12 on the AAA radio chart, and hung in the top 40 for over 9 weeks.
2026 “GIVE IT BACK TO YOU 10TH ANNIVERSARY” TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY/STATE
|VENUE
|Wednesday, June 17
|Paw Paw, MI
|Warner Vineyards
|Thursday, June 18
|Hamilton, OH
|RiversEdge
|Friday, June 19
|Maryville, TN
|The Shed
|Saturday, June 20
|Henderson, KY
|W.C. Handy Blues Festival
|Wednesday, June 24
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater^
|Thursday, June 25
|Cleveland, OH
|Evans Amphitheater at Cain Park^
|Saturday, June 27
|Bayfield, WI
|Big Top Chautauqua^
|Friday, July 3
|Aspen, CO
|Belly Up Aspen
|Saturday, July 4
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
|Saturday, July 11
|Nescopeck, PA
|Briggs Farm Blues Festival
|Friday, August 14
|Queens, NY
|Rockaway Summer Series%
|Saturday, August 15
|Lewes, DE
|Rocking The Docks
|Sunday, August 16
|Asbury Park, NJ
|The Stone Pony
|Monday, August 17
|Annapolis, MD
|Rams Head On Stage
|Wednesday, August 19
|Amagansett, NY
|The Stephen Talkhouse
|Thursday, August 20
|Lowell, MA
|Lowell Summer Music Series
|Friday, August 21
|Lebanon, NH
|Lebanon Opera House
|Saturday, August 22
|Norwich, NY
|Chenango Blues Festival
|Sunday, September 6
|Snowshoe, WV
|Ballhooter Festival
|Wednesday, September 9
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|Thursday, September 10
|Little Rock, AR
|First Security Amphitheater#
|Friday, September 11
|Camdenton, MO
|Ozarks Amphitheater#
|Saturday, September 12
|St. Louis, MO
|Atomic Pavilion
|Friday, Sept. 18-Saturday, Sept. 19
|Telluride, CO
|Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
|Sunday, September 20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre&
|Friday, October 2
|Highland, CA
|bEATS at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
|Saturday, October 3
|Morro Bay, CA
|The Siren
|Friday, November 6
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|Saturday, November 7
|Asheville, NC
|Orange Peel
|Sunday, November 8
|Raleigh, NC
|Lincoln Theatre
|Wednesday, November 11
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Café
|Friday, November 13
|Ottawa, ON
|Bronson Centre Music Theatre
|Saturday, November 14
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Fairmount
|Sunday, November 15
|Toronto, ON
|Annabel
|Tuesday, November 17
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|Thursday, November 19
|Bloomington, IN
|The Bluebird
|Friday, November 20
|Bloomington, IL
|The Castle Theatre
|Saturday, November 21
|Green Bay, WI
|Revelry
|Sunday, November 22
|Madison, WI
|Majestic Theatre
*Opening for Blues Traveler w/ Better Than Ezra
^Supporting Larkin Poe
% Co-headline w/ Donavon Frankenreiter
&Co-headline w/Cracker
# Supporting Whiskey Myers
Photo Credit: Kim Zsebe