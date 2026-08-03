TOLD SLANT, THIS IS LORELEI, Molly Tuttle, THE MOUNTAIN GOATS to Share New Music

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A run of new music arrives this week from several artists, including TOLD SLANT, THIS IS LORELEI, Molly Tuttle and THE MOUNTAIN GOATS. TOLD SLANT is set to release the track DRAW BLOOD, while THIS IS LORELEI will share OH NO NOW MY, the second single from an upcoming album, accompanied by a stop-motion animated video from Julia Fernandez. Molly Tuttle is set to announce a companion EP to her GRAMMY-nominated album SO LONG LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE alongside the new song ROSALEE. THE MOUNTAIN GOATS are set to release their 24th full-length album, DAYS, a project that began under the Working Title GRUNGES and serves as a sequel to their 2017 album GOTHS.

TOLD SLANT is releasing 'Draw Blood' on Tuesday, 8/4, a track simmering with the rage and hopelessness that one can't help but feel in New York City sometimes.

THIS IS LORELEI shares 'Oh No Now My' on Wednesday, 8/5, the 2nd single from his anticipated new album. The glitchy vocal harmonies on the track feel beamed in from some distant future, fleetingly captured on decaying equipment for the album's most anthemic song. It arrives with a haunting stop-motion animation video by Julia Fernandez.

Also on Wednesday, 8/5, Molly Tuttle announces a new companion EP to her acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated album SO LONG LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE and shares 'Rosalee.'

On Friday, 8/7, THE MOUNTAIN GOATS release their 24th full-length album DAYS, which began as GRUNGES, a sequel to their beloved 2017 album GOTHS.

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