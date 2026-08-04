Singer-Songwriter Luiza Girardello to Release Album WORLD ABLAZE

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The Brazilian born, NY-based artist carries her music across borders. Luiza creates music that bends genres while staying rooted in emotional truth.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she gained international recognition by winning the New England Songwriting Contest's Jazz/Blues category with her original song I See You, which blends South American rhythms with tender contemporary jazz ballad textures.

Under the mentorship of singer and entrepreneur Zabelê, daughter of Brazilian music legends Pepeu Gomes and Baby do Brasil, Luiza is undergoing a phase of artistic expansion. The new partnership has broadened the artist's reach, consolidating her presence both in Brazil and internationally.

'Whenever I try to fit into a box, there is always a part of me that doesn't fit. My music and all of my artistry come from influences that shouldn't meet, but do. I strive to take Brazilian music - and the parts of it that live inside me - out into the world, without losing my connection to my country. This new cycle has been all about breaking the external labels and returning to who I truly am.'

Com curadoria de Zabelê Gomes, filha de Pepeu Gomes e Baby do Brasil, a cantora Luiza Girardello lança o single 'Recomeçar'. Com letra que aborda temas como renascimento, esperança e a saudade da terra natal, a canção nasceu a partir...

Canção chega acompanhada de um visualizer, reforçando o caráter sensorial e contemplativo da obra. Voz Azul da nova MPB, a cantora e compositora Luiza Girardello lança no dia 29 de janeiro o single 'Recomeçar'...

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