STOREY LITTLETON to Launch Tour Dates With Ida, Lola Kirke, Joan Osbourne

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

STOREY LITTLETON has announced a series of upcoming tour dates that will include appearances with IDA, Lola Kirke, and Joan Osbourne, according to details shared in a recent announcement.

Woodstock, NY singer-songwriter Storey Littleton shares August tour dates with Ida, Joan Osborne, Lola Kirke, and more.

Today she also shares a new video for 'Quit It,' from her debut album At A Diner, released earlier this year on Don Giovanni Records. The video was filmed over a 4 year period.

In summer 2022, Storey filmed a video in upstate NY for the then-unreleased song 'Quit It' with a group of friends. Ultimately, it would be another three and a half years before her album would be released, and the footage sat unused, beginning to feel like a time capsule. After Storey's album came out in February 2026, directors Livia & Rose Reiner pitched an idea- what if the 'Quit It' video captured Storey, now, watching the old footage? The meaning of songs change over time, especially to their writers. In 'Quit It,' Storey sings, 'I'm not free yet, but I'm gonna be someday,' looking to an unknown future. In the video, she looks back, wrestling with a sentiment that feels sometimes fragile, sometimes naive, and sometimes true.

Says songwriter Storey Littleton of the track:

Quit It is about two cross country trips that changed my life in very different ways. I wrote it on a third one, between California, Colorado, and New York.

Storey Littleton on tour:

8/1 - Kingston NY - Tubby's%

8/7 - Manchester VT - Billsville House Concerts^

8/8 - Kingston NY - Assembly+

8/17 - Los Angeles CA - Lodge Room*

8/18 - San Francisco CA - Bottom of The Hill*

8/22 - Portland Oregon - Swan Dive*

8/23 - Seattle WA - Sunset Tavern*

% with Dari Bay & Villagerrr

^ with Lola Kirke

+ with Joan Osborne

* with Ida

Photo Credit: Jack Weiss



Photo Credit: Jack Weiss

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...