SCORE FOR NO SCENE: Alto Aria to Release New EP via Rhizome

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Alto Aria, the moniker of singer and composer Aria Leth Schütze, is set to release a new seven-song EP titled SCORE FOR NO SCENE through the Copenhagen-based label Rhizome. The project moves through imagined settings of oceans, windswept roads, and twilight fields, tracing an inner journey shaped by longing and transformation.

Release date: 23 September 2026

Score For No Scene is the upcoming EP by Alto Aria, released through the Copenhagen based label Rhizome.

Across seven songs, Alto Aria moves through imagined landscapes of oceans, windswept roads, twilight fields, and lingering traces of love. Existing somewhere between song and score, presence and absence, the EP follows an inner journey where longing becomes a compass and transformation quietly emerges from uncertainty.

At its core lies the voice. Deep, resonant, and intimate, it guides the listener through shifting emotional terrain, carrying fragments of devotion, nostalgia, and hope. Drawing inspiration from the expressive tradition of the aria, Alto Aria treats the voice not as a narrator, but as a living presence, suspended between breath and memory.

Classical sensibilities dissolve into electroacoustic textures and subtle club echoes, creating a fluid sonic world that feels both earthly and dreamlike. Here, meaning is not fixed but felt, appearing in fleeting images and emotional currents that drift through the songs.

Throughout Score For No Scene, a quiet tension persists between what remains and what must change. The EP leans toward the unknown with gentle conviction, trusting in the possibility of return, belonging, and renewal. Unfolding like a soundtrack for moments that never made it into a film, yet continue to resonate long after they are gone.

Alto Aria

Alto Aria is the moniker of singer and composer Aria Leth Schütze. With voice and emotional presence at its center, the project explores the space between acoustic and electronic sound, with transformation as a central thread. Classical elements are woven together with contemporary electronic textures, carried by an intimate and expressive voice.

Tracklist

01 The Arrow

02 Say My Name

03 Follow Traces

04 Carrying Winds

05 Ride Home

06 I'll Be There

07 Touch Forever

The tracklist for SCORE FOR NO SCENE includes The Arrow, Say My Name, Follow Traces, Carrying Winds, Ride Home, I'll Be There, and Touch Forever, with the project drawing together classical composition, electroacoustic textures, and elements of club music into a single sonic world.

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