SALT CATCHERS Album From Andy Sheppard, Rita Marcotulli, Michel Benita Set for ECM

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ECM has announced SALT CATCHERS, a recording bringing together saxophonist Andy Sheppard, pianist Rita Marcotulli, and bassist Michel Benita.

Following three trio albums with Carla Bley and Steve Swallow, English saxophonist Andy Sheppard returns with SALT CATCHERS, featuring a new trio with Italian pianist Rita Marcotulli and French bassist Michel Benita. Full of captivating melodic beauty, delicate harmony and thoughtful interplay, SALT CATCHERS features eight new Sheppard originals plus Bley's composition 'Lawns.' The album is available September 11, 2026.

After an ECM debut recording with a quintet (Movements in Colour, 2009), a critically lauded release with his Trio Libero, successful quartet recordings (Surrounded By Sea, 2015, Romaria, 2018) and an internationally acclaimed trilogy of albums in a trio with Carla Bley and Steve Swallow, on SALT CATCHERS English saxophonist Andy Sheppard presents a new trio with Italian pianist Rita Marcotulli and French bass player Michel Benita – two musicians 'with whom I go back quite a long time, but never recorded with collectively.'

Full of captivating melodic beauty, delicate harmony and thoughtful interplay, SALT CATCHERS features eight new Sheppard originals plus one tune by Carla Bley, taking shape as a haven of tranquillity. Sheppard's distinctive sound and elegantly phrased lines are complemented here by two fellow travellers of impeccable taste and deep empathy.

Sheppard found himself with much time on his hands during the covid period – 'I suddenly started to write quite prolifically and felt an inner urge to create something that was piano-based instead of guitar based, which my earlier projects often had been.' It was the British saxophonist's (based in Lisbon) aim to seek new paths and create music with a chamber-like character, 'but at the same time still have a sound-world that is very me.'

The decision to work in a drummerless trio 'stems only in part from the fact that I had lost my drummer Seb Rochford to Patti Smith,' Sheppard smiles. 'Actually, the deeper reason is that in my years performing alongside Carla Bley and Steve Swallow I enjoyed the very special challenge of playing without the accompaniment of drums so much. And I also like the idea of creating something quite new for me that at the same time is in a certain way tied to those years full of fond memories with Carla and Steve.'

Rita Marcotulli, as Sheppard points out, shares this fondness for the unusual format: 'We both feel that this kind of setting needs a very special kind of sensitivity. I knew that Manfred Eicher also likes Rita, though she has not been on an ECM album yet. She is a very lyrical player, but also totally fearless – she really takes chances. Michel is also lyrical, and I knew from earlier occasions that he really gets my music, especially its more folkloristic and melodic aspects.'

Sheppard attributes his leanings towards folk-inspired tunes in part to his early work with Scottish singer-songwriter John Martyn. 'Even before that, when I still was a teenager, (Martyn's classic album) Solid Air has had a great influence on me. Back then there was such a lot of inspiring things going on in the UK's singer songwriter scene. This may be one of the reasons why I love the notion of trying to write real songs also in my work a as jazz musician – though I find it quite demanding.'

But Sheppard also feels that his adopted home near Lisbon has left its mark on his new compositions: he mentions that very unique Portuguese phenomenon for which the world has coined the term 'Saudade' – a longing feeling and bitter-sweet melancholy that subtly permeates most tunes on SALT CATCHERS. 'I have always been a romantic at heart.'

Explaining the album's title Andy Sheppard remembers, 'it came about because when thinking of a title for that tune I was working on a project with the University of Aveiro in Portugal and I went to visit the Salinas (salt works) there and saw some wonderful photos at a small museum of workers catching salt - which struck me as a very hard job. Given the respective tune is rather tricky and hard to play it seemed an appropriate title … which also ties into the track 'Salgado' - which means 'salty' and is also a nod to the incredible photos of Sebastião Salgado. And we all need salt … and music …'

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