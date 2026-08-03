SAD CYPRESS Releases Double A-Side Single Sirens/It Means A Lot To Me

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Sad Cypress has released a double A-sided single pairing SIRENS with IT MEANS A LOT TO ME, two tracks pulled from her upcoming EP PRINCESS OF CUPS, which is set to receive a physical release later this year. The Cardiff-based artist describes SIRENS as an inversion of the usual mythology surrounding its subject, while she calls IT MEANS A LOT TO ME a spiritual song rooted in finding comfort beyond ordinary language.

The new double A-side from Sad Cypress shows different faces to her tapestry of sound. 'Sirens' is an evocative song that clocks in at under a minute, casting a beguiling spell with a swirl of harmonies and waltzing guitars that summon spirits to life. Sad Cypress says it's 'an inversion of the usual mythology - rather than drawing unwitting sailors to their deaths, these sirens don't want any distractions… what it is they are doing is more interesting'

While 'It Means A Lot To Me' is a tenderly drawn and yet intensely personal song, with haunting melodies and personal lyrics, laced with jazz-flecked and classical tones it has hints of early Cat Power, while atmospheric piano motifs allow spirits to emerge from the water, she says it's a song from the heart 'a very spiritual song, finding comfort in something that needs more than normal language to communicate.'

https://open.spotify.com/album/3o4FadQZmXK45o9TvqnGoa'si=9Z98ICDLSwu9TwvVPgcpMQ

The new release follows the haunting first single, 'The Other Side' was described as 'mysterious and excellent' by Adam Walton. BBC Introducing. While Backseat Mafia noted its 'quiet intensity, revealing emotional layers that brings a compelling, fragile, diary-entry-like quality.'

Crafting indie folk music, laden with her heart on her sleeve emotions a wider narrative arc that's framed in a tapestry of her artistry. Sad Cypress is a fallen goddess who wanders the Earth, spinning her myriad experiences of trauma and heartbreak into a tapestry of interweaving melodies and mystic revelations. Undeniably unique, audiences have compared her to the likes of PJ Harvey, Kate Bush and Kristin Hersh.

As much an art and literature project as a musical one, she seeks to forge a deeper connection, releasing her music alongside a self-published zine containing her story and a QR code to the music that accompanies it. Her ethos is backed by her collective platform Wheel of Fortune Records which explores DIY strategies, music industry history and current events.

PRINCESS OF CUPS is built around a narrative written by Cartmell and set in Cardiff's Waterloo Gardens, accompanied by a full story written to complement the EP. The release follows Sad Cypress's earlier single THE OTHER SIDE, and comes from an artist who has performed across South Wales and South West England, including a headlining set at Folk At The Moon in Cardiff and a one-woman show at Porters in Cardiff, and who re-released her debut album MAGIC MOUNTAIN in 2023.

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