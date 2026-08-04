Photos: PANSY DIVISION Marks 35th Anniversary With Sept-Nov 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

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PANSY DIVISION, the San Francisco band credited with helping define queercore, will return to U.S. stages this fall to mark 35 years together. The band is scheduled to play Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York in September, followed by two West Coast dates in November supporting punk band THE AVENGERS. The announcement follows what vocalist and guitarist Jon Ginoli described as a successful tour of the UK and Europe, the band's first return to the region in years.







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