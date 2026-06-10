Peter Bjorn and John to Play 'Writer's Block' 20th Anniversary Tour

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Swedish indie-pop trio Peter Bjorn and John will hit the road for the Writer's Block 20th Anniversary Tour, a special run of dates in Mexico and the U.S. celebrating two decades of their album Writer's Block.

The tour kicks off this October and will see the band performing songs from the record alongside additional favorites from across their catalog. The announcement follows the band's return to North American stages in 2025 alongside a Just Like Heaven festival play, their first stateside performances in six years.

Originally released in August 2006, Writer's Block introduced Peter Bjorn and John to audiences around the world and remains a defining indie albums from the 2000s. Anchored by the global hit “Young Folks,” the album earned widespread critical acclaim.

The tour begins on October 10 in Querétaro, Mexico, before continuing through the United States with special guest Josh Rouse appearing on all U.S. dates. Artist presales begin Wednesday, June 10 at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, June 11 at 11:59PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10AM local time. For additional information and ticketing details, visit here.

TOUR DATES

Oct. 10 – Querétaro, MX – TBA

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric*

Oct. 16 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios*

Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage*

Oct. 24 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham*

Oct. 25 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey*

*with Josh Rouse

Photo Credit: Johan Bergmark

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