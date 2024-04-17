October Drift Release Brand New Single 'Blame The Young'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Highly acclaimed indie rock collective October Drift have released their brand new single ‘Blame The Young’. The visceral rock track premiered on April 17th on Chris Hawkins’ BBC 6Music show, where Chris described it as “The anthemic new one by a band very much in the zone and on the rise”.



‘Blame The Young’ is about standing up against denial, be that on a personal level or seen in the wider spectrum of society. It tackles the blame and pointing fingers which affect all generations and the smoke and mirrors consistently used by world leaders to cover up their own denials on the clear crises seen on a global level today.



Regarding the single frontman and guitarist Kiran Roy says, “Denial is the best friend you could ever have. It’s a defence mechanism to avoid stress and anxiety but in doing so, ignores reality.



“This song works on an individual level – “why am I not where I want to be in life?” You avoid talking or even thinking about the issues - your relationships, alcohol, drugs, grief – whatever it is. You deny asking for help, you bury it deep, but it's going to bubble up unexpectedly and uncontrollably. This attempt to escape pain in turn creates more pain.



“It’s about blame, on that personal level, but also on a wider picture socially and politically - the housing crisis, the food crisis, poverty, the unravelling of the NHS. Whether it’s blaming the young, blaming immigration. Climate denial while there is sewage in our waters… Our pasts, our futures, culture wars, actual wars - passing the blame and denying realities happens all the time.”





‘Blame The Young’ is a taste of the band’s forthcoming third album due to be released later this year. It is expected to see the band continue to reach new heights following the release of the widely praised I Don’t Belong Anywhere in 2022.



October Drift have connected with a raft of new audiences over recent months. They conquered their biggest stages yet to capacity arenas across Europe in support of Archive at the end of 2023, while last month they returned to European shores for another heated run of shows with Ist Ist.



The band return to UK venues this month for an intimate run of shows across the country. Full dates for the sweaty, up-close and personal shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

UK HEADLINE SHOWS

20 APR: CLWB IFOR BACH, CARDIFF

21 APR, THE FORUM, TUNBRIDGE WELLS

22 APR: THE PORTLAND ARMS, CAMBRIDGE

24 APR: TRADES CLUB, HEBDEN BRIDGE

25 APR: THE MASH HOUSE, EDINBURGH

26 APR: TUNNELS, ABERDEEN

27 APR: CAFÈ INDIEPENDENT, SCUNTHORPE

29 APR: BODEGA SOCIAL, NOTTINGHAM

30 APR: THE BULLINGDON, OXFORD

01 MAY: WEST END CENTRE, ALDERSHOT

02 MAY: JOINERS, SOUTHAMPTON