N0TRIXX Releases Video for 'narc (i'm so happy that you're dead)'

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N0TRIXX has released a music video for the track narc (i'm so happy that you're dead), marking the latest visual release from the artist.

'narc (i'm so happy that you're dead)' is a blisteringly honest account of surviving narcissistic abuse from a parent. Through jagged beats, unsettling production, and scorched-earth lyrics, n0trixx reclaims her voice from years of manipulation, gaslighting, and fear. Every note is a scar turned into defiance.

The release comes ahead of Bloodstock Festival this weekend, where the dark, twisted bedlamcore of n0trixx will be providing late-night chaos on Friday and Saturday nights. The festival kicks off a busy summer of live shows for n0trixx with further dates listed below:

n0trixx will be performing songs from A Catalogue of Madness and Melancholia, the hugely praised debut album released in March this year. Self-written and produced, the album captures, addresses, and reflects on several different mental health issues that have had a profound impact on n0trixx.

The album weaves through soundscapes, from utter metal brutality as found in 'Revenge On God', to majestic soaring vocals and synths on 'harmless', while her multilingual rap flows throughout. The album reflects the torn and fractured mind, building to accept healing, while ultimately concluding with a mantra of self-acceptance and closure.

n0trixx permanently resides in Britain on the Global Talent Visa program for her music after fleeing Russia following her arrest for protesting the war in Ukraine. Living with Dissociative Identity Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder, she reflects her life's battle with darkness and suffering throughout all of her art.

N0trixx Live Dates

Aug 6th – Walton-On-Trent, Bloodstock 2026

Aug 29th – Leeds, Boom Leeds **

Sept 4th – Swansea, The Bunkhouse Bar *

Sept 5th – Reading, Facebar *

Sept 6th – Newcastle, The Cluny *

Sept 26th – Glasgow, Oblivion II 2026

Oct 2nd – Alton, The Lounge *

Oct 4th – Norwich, The Waterfront *

Oct 30th – Stratford-Upon-Avon, Nelly's **

Oct 31st – Oxford, Rabidfest **

** headline show

* supporting The Five Hundred

Tickets are available via https://n0trixx.com/#live.

Photo Credit: Andy Ford – download here



Photo Credit: Andy Ford – download here

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