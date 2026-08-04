Markus K Grows Following From Street Performances to 136M Views

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Performer Markus K has attracted a global following, accumulating 136 million views across platforms after building a career that began with street performances. The trajectory reflects a shift from informal, in-person shows to a widescale digital audience reached one performance at a time.

Armed with little more than a guitar, a looping pedal and a passion for connecting with people, Markus K has travelled through more than 40 countries transforming streets, promenades and public squares into live concert venues. His performances have taken him from Spain and the United Kingdom to India, China, Kenya, Australia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and beyond where thousands of people have stopped, danced, sung and shared the experience.

Currently Markus K's YouTube channel has grown to 339,011 subscribers, features more than 900 videos and has generated over 136 million views making him one of the world's most watched independent street musicians.

Markus is also celebrating another milestone with the release of his latest single, 'Coming Home Blues.' Unlike traditional studio recordings the song was recorded live on the famous La Concha promenade in San Sebastián, Spain, capturing the atmosphere, energy and spontaneity that have become the hallmark of his performances. Following its release 'Coming Home Blues' immediately became Markus K's most-streamed song on Spotify introducing even more listeners to his music.

Markus shares, 'Street music has no borders. Whether I'm playing in Europe, Asia or Africa people respond to the same thing: honest music. You don't need to speak anyone's language to share a moment through music.'

These authentic moments have become the hallmark of Markus K's 'Busking Around the World' project which attracts millions of viewers whom follow his musical journey around the globe. To learn more:

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