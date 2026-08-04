MUSICA VIVA NY to Present Rising Stars of Met Opera, Teatro Real

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A concert bringing together emerging vocal talent from The Metropolitan Opera and Madrid's Teatro Real is set to take the stage with the MUSICA VIVA NY Chamber Choir. The performance pairs young opera singers from two of the field's prominent training programs with the New York-based choir for a shared program.

Musica Viva NY, New York City's chamber choir, opens its 2026–27 season on Sunday, September 27, with a concert featuring opera's next generation. Under the direction of Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez, the concert brings together 10 young performers from two opera training programs—Madrid's Teatro Real Crescendo and The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program—for an evening of operatic works at All Souls NYC in Manhattan. The evening will feature the young artists joined by Musica Viva NY soloists led by conductor Hernandez-Valdez.

Musica Viva NY has served as a launching pad for young artists, with alumni and collaborators including Renée Fleming, Shabnam Abedi, the Aeolus Quartet, and other performers who have gone on to careers internationally. The concert continues Musica Viva NY's nearly 50-year history of championing emerging artists while expanding its international partnerships. Following the American debut of Teatro Real's Crescendo artists in 2025 and Musica Viva NY's European debut performance in Spain in spring 2026, this year's concert marks the next chapter in the organization's cultural exchange between Spain and the United States. For the first time, singers from Teatro Real and The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program will share the stage performing solos, duets, and ensemble pieces.

'As Musica Viva NY deepens its partnerships with leading cultural institutions, we are building bridges between Spain and the United States, creating new opportunities for artists and enriching the experience of opera audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Opera has always transcended borders, and this landmark partnership celebrates its global spirit while helping shape the future of opera and choral music for generations to come.' - Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez, Conductor/Artistic Director of Musica Viva NY

'The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program is honored to join Musica Viva NY and the Teatro Real in this special collaboration, bringing together exceptional young singers who represent the future of opera.

Together with artists from Teatro Real's Crescendo program and Musica Viva NY, our Lindemann singers and pianists will share opera's most beloved arias, duets, and ensembles in an evening that celebrates artistic exchange, discovery, and the promise of emerging talent. We are excited to connect with the audience that Musica Viva NY has cultivated through their dynamic programming and exceptional artistry.

In a world often divided by distance and difference, music offers a common language that reaches beyond borders, carrying artists and audiences toward one another in harmony, hope, and shared humanity. We are proud to be part of this initiative with these shared goals towards a more collaborative and inspired future.' - Melissa Wegner, Executive Director, Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and Laffont Competition, The Metropolitan Opera

About Madrid's Teatro Real

Madrid's Teatro Real is considered the leading institution for the performing arts in Spain, the foremost national opera house and one of the most important Spanish cultural institutions. Crescendo is a program promoted by the Friends of the Teatro Real Foundation that promotes, encourages, and supports the artistic and professional development of promising opera stars from the very beginning of their careers.

To date, more than 117 young artists of 20 nationalities have participated in this program, which celebrated its 6th edition in 2026. For three months a year, it complements the academic training acquired by young singers, pianists, and assistant stage managers, all under the age of 35, by offering workshops, master classes, and various cross-curricular activities to help them embark on a highly demanding career, with public exposure and competition. But, without a doubt, the most important aspect of Crescendo is the creation of real job opportunities for young participants to launch their professional careers.

About The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artists

The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program was created in 1980 to identify and develop extraordinarily talented young operatic artists. The program has trained generations of celebrated opera singers, coaches, and pianists, who perform in and prepare productions at the Met and opera houses around the world. Throughout their instruction, Lindemann Artists draw upon the vast pool of world–renowned talent available at the Met, including current and former artists, internationally recognized coaches, and master teachers. They also have the opportunity to participate in Met productions, in which many singers perform supporting roles and pianists serve as assistant conductors, and perform in an annual concert of staged opera scenes, a recital series held at Merkin Hall, and the Met Orchestra Workshop with Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

In recognition and gratitude for their leadership and generous support, the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program is named after Dr. Frayda B. Lindemann and the late Mr. George Lindemann.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Venue: All Souls NYC, Manhattan

Tickets: MusicaViva.org

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