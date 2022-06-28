Lauv Releases New Single 'Kids Are Born Stars'

Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases his new single and video "Kids Are Born Stars", available everywhere now via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

"Kids Are Born Stars" serves as the third single off of Lauv's highly anticipated second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, set to be released on August 5th. The new music video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU as well as the Paramount Times Square billboards, and Lauv is also featured on today's New Music Daily playlist with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"Kids Are Born Stars" follows previous song releases "26" and the stunning title track "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)", which is currently #22 at Top 40 Radio and climbing.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Doja Cat), Lauv meets and connects with his younger self in the new video. On the inspiration behind the release, he shares, "When I started making this album, I was doing a lot of inner child meditation work and this song was me getting back in touch with my 8th grade self and giving him a little dose of confidence because Lord knows he would've needed it back then. As an adult I had lost touch with my sense of confidence too and making this song and the whole album helped me get back in touch with the person I really am."

On his upcoming album, All 4 Nothing, Lauv expands his signature sound like never before. He focused on the storytelling and crafted an immersive and irresistible body of work steeped in moments of nostalgia, conflict, and ultimately, self-empowerment. He says, "My album 'All 4 Nothing' curates an energy of openness, wonder, and excitement, but also vulnerability and realness. I hope it opens up a vortex to something you haven't felt in a while-a place where you can build yourself up from."

Lauv's North American headline tour will kick off August 11th, with stops in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville at Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. Hayley Kiyoko will open on all dates. To purchase tickets, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

Lauv Tour Dates

Aug 11th - Minneapolis, MN - The Amory

Aug 12th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug 13th - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Aug 15th - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug 16th - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Aug 17th - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 19th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Aug 20th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Aug 21st - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug 23rd - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Aug 25th - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Aug 26th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Aug 28th - Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 30th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31st - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept 1st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sept 3rd - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sept 4th - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept 6th - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Sept 7th - Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

Sept 9th - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Sept 11th - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept 12th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept 15th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

Sept 17th - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept 20th - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater