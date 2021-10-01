Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Release 'Love For Sale' Cole Porter Album

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have released their highly anticipated collaborative album, "Love For Sale". This is the legendary duo's second album together, following 2014's Cheek to Cheek that debuted at #1 on the Billboard album charts.

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album with duet and solo selections from both artists, showcases the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music and is the final studio recording of Bennett's career, culminating Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

The first single from the album, "I Get a Kick Out of You," was released on Tony Bennett's 95th birthday celebrating the first night of Bennett and Gaga's two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York this past summer. The album's current single is the title track "Love For Sale."

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga share an emotional behind the scenes look at the making of the Love For Sale album cover. Bennett beautifully sketches Gaga in what becomes the center of the album artwork, set to the song "I Concentrate On You," from the new album out today.

Love For Sale is available now in standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette configurations, as well as a highly collectible box set edition at ladygaga.com. Fans can order the deluxe version of Love For Sale here on CD and Vinyl exclusively through Target, featuring 2 bonus tracks "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "You're The Top."

Listen to the album here:

Watch the music video for "I've Got You Under My Skin" here: