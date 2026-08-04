KRK to Launch V Series Five Studio Monitors With Wireless Control

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KRK has launched its V SERIES FIVE line of studio monitors, marking the fifth generation of the company's flagship reference monitor series. The Nashville-based company, a Gibson brand with nearly four decades in professional studio monitoring, says the new lineup pairs its established acoustic accuracy with wireless control features aimed at modern production environments, including mixing, mastering, and Dolby Atmos workflows.

KRK, a Gibson brand and leader in professional studio monitoring for nearly four decades, launches its new V Series Five Studio Monitors, the latest evolution of the company's flagship professional reference monitor line. Building on more than four decades of innovation, this fifth-generation V Series combines KRK's renowned accuracy and translation with powerful new wireless control capabilities and advanced acoustic tuning tools designed for today's production environments.

'The V Series has long been KRK's flagship studio monitor, trusted by engineers and producers around the world for its precision and reliability,' says Andrew Ladner, KRK Marketing Manager. 'V Series Five builds on that legacy, delivering the sonic accuracy for which the V Series is known, while evolving to meet the demands of today's modern workflows. The latest generation represents a significant leap forward in both performance and functionality.'

Engineered for professional recording, mixing, and immersive audio applications, the V Series Five lineup introduces KRK Mesh technology, enabling wireless control of the monitors via the KRK Control App. This gives professionals the ability to wirelessly manage monitor settings directly from a mobile device, including adjusting system settings, comparing EQ profiles, managing levels, and optimizing performance after installation without physically accessing the speaker. Whether configured as a stereo pair or as part of a larger Dolby Atmos system, the monitors can be controlled individually or grouped together.

'With the addition of the Control App and KRK Mesh, V Series Five expands beyond exceptional monitoring into a more connected, intelligent studio ecosystem,' adds Ladner. 'For more than 40 years, KRK has earned the trust of everyone from first-time mixers to GRAMMY-winning professionals. We're proud to carry that legacy forward with V Series Five, setting a new benchmark for the performance, innovation, and sonic accuracy that define the KRK name.'

Every component of the V Series Five was purpose-built by KRK engineers to deliver precise, transparent monitoring. The series features custom-designed transducers, including woven Kevlar woofers housed in cast aluminum frames and optimized for low distortion and linear low-frequency performance. Additionally, a specially engineered one-inch silk dome tweeter provides detailed high-frequency reproduction, while an integrated waveguide enhances off-axis consistency and imaging.

KRK V Series Five Collection (L-R) in V8, V6 and V4 versions.

According to KRK, the V SERIES FIVE monitors introduce KRK Mesh technology, which allows users to wirelessly manage monitor settings through the KRK Control App, including adjusting system settings, comparing EQ profiles, and controlling levels without physically accessing the speaker. The monitors can be used individually, as a stereo pair, or grouped within a larger Dolby Atmos setup.

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