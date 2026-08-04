KARATE BOOGALOO to Release New Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Melbourne funk band KARATE BOOGALOO has released a new single, according to an announcement distributed by Pavement Public Relations.

Melbourne instrumental funk quartet Karate Boogaloo dropped their new single 'Wet Day Timetable' on August 4th. This is the second single from their latest studio album 'Access All Areas,' out October 9th via Colemine Records.

You've brought your hat, your sunscreen, and your brand new marbles but then you get the news; it's a 'Wet Day Timetable.' That specific emotional mélange when the rains force introspection to couple with disappointment is what KB channeled when composing this piece. Wistful brushes keep time, emotive guitar chords support an organ melody that yearns for what could've been, but in true Booger fashion the table is turned and voilà you'd think the sun was shining all along.

May it please the people of the known universe that the multi-monikered musical ensemble legally trading as Kay-Bee Funk Music Group are releasing what will alphabetically be their first album, 'Access All Areas'. Created with Karate Boogaloo's patented 'Lovely Recording Technique' these recordings let you know that everyone's a VIP when you're listening to KB.

'Access' was the one word maxim philosophically guiding The Old Kar-Boo's this innings. If a tune became convoluted, to the bin it went. Only those that could be hummed by any and all were kept. This sieve was on hand throughout the whole process, arrangements and forms were kept watertight, bells and whistles to a minimum. If 2024's 'Hold Your Horses' was an epic, 'Access All Areas' is a haiku.

The band's tried and true recording process was dutifully respected save for one wonderful addition, the magnificent 'Sound Recordings' helmed by its proprietor and engineer extraordinaire Alex Bennet. Steering the 4 track Ampex 440 off road when required and making sure the vibes were constantly correct, Alex is a bonafide Booger.

Although it feels only a moment, the clock tells us it's been nearly 20 years since Kay's Bees first tried to play the songs of their musical heroes, The Meters, Booker T & The MG's, and The JB's to name but a few. Since then The Famous Flying Karate Boogaloo Brothers have put one foot in front of the other and distilled their own sound, one that respectfully acknowledges the history of instrumental Funk & Soul music, and reflects the time they've spent crafting their distinctive sound.

As bright as each member shines individually, it is a special event when all four planets in the Booger System align. 'Access All Areas' is one such eclipse, it is an artistic expression of equal measure by each member and it casts a shadow unique to the occasion. Every second of music was composed and produced with all hands on deck, mixing was handled by Henry Jenkins, artwork by Hudson Whitlock and Callum Riley, and Darvid Thor did things you'd have to see to believe. Music is a team sport and there's no I in Funk.

Coming out on the two greatest record labels in the galaxy 'Colemine Records' from Loveland, USA, and College of Knowledge from Coburg, Australia, please listen to Karate Boogaloo's new album 'Access All Areas'.

Photo Credit: Carl Os



Photo Credit: Carl Os

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...