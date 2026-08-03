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IAMX Adds New European Dates to RECOLLECTIONS Tour This Summer

New club shows and festival dates expand the run across multiple European cities.

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IAMX Adds New European Dates to RECOLLECTIONS Tour This Summer

IAMX has expanded its European touring schedule, adding new dates to the RECOLLECTIONS tour for the coming summer. The additional shows include club performances, festival appearances, and smaller intimate sets across the continent.

See IAMX across Europe for RECOLLECTIONS - Unique Best of Shows. From major festivals to intimate headlining performances, each night promises a seductive mix of iconic classics, kinky reworks, and beloved recent tracks.

The tour begins on 9 August at Germany's M'era Luna Festival, before winding through some of Europe's most beloved alternative festivals, including Extramuralhas in Portugal, a headline performance at Infest in Manchester, Rock'N Park in Istanbul, and the just-added Cold Temple Festival V in Oberhausen.

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