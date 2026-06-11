Melanie Martinez Reveals Openers for HADES: THE SACRIFICE Tour

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Melanie Martinez has revealed the special guests joining her forthcoming HADES: THE SACRIFICE North American tour, with Haute & Freddy set to appear on seven dates and Isabel LaRosa joining for eight.

This is her first major tour since 2024, when she sold out iconic venues including two nights at Madison Square Garden, and The O2 in London, and headlined Lollapalooza and Corona Capital. Find all tour dates HERE, with the most secure way to purchase HERE.

Melanie Martinez is also set to perform live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series on Friday, June 26. TODAY airs weekdays at 7:00 am ET on NBC and Peacock.

Martinez's album Hades was released on March 27 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her fourth consecutive Top 10 debut and third consecutive Top 5 debut. The album also opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart and Rock & Alternative chart as well.

HADES: THE SACRIFICE – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 17, 2026 — Rosemont, IL *

July 18, 2026 — Detroit, MI *

July 20, 2026 — Hamilton, ON *

July 21, 2026 — Boston, MA *

July 23, 2026 — Brooklyn, NY *

July 25, 2026 — Baltimore, MD *

July 27, 2026 — Charlotte, NC *

July 28, 2026 — Duluth, GA +

July 30, 2026 — Orlando, FL +

August 2, 2026 — Dallas, TX +

August 3, 2026 — Austin, TX +

August 6, 2026 — Monterrey, MX +

August 8, 2026 — Mexico City, MX +

August 12, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ +

August 14, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA +

* Haute & Freddy

+ Isabel LaRosa

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