H$G to Release New Single BREAK ME OPEN This Summer

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H$G, an independent creative collective known for music that moves across genre lines, is set to release its new single BREAK ME OPEN on August 4. The track combines raw vocals and driving guitars with a late-'90s and early-2000s pop-rock sound, centering on the push and pull between guarding one's emotions and finally letting someone in.

Built around a raw rock/pop energy, 'Break Me Open' represents the opening statement for H$G as the collective begins bringing its developing catalog and creative vision to the public.

Rather than introducing the project through individual personalities, H$G is positioning the music itself at the center of the story. 'Break Me Open' serves as the first glimpse into a collective designed to move across genres, styles and creative disciplines without being confined to a single musical identity.

The upcoming single combines an emotionally charged vocal performance with an energetic, guitar-driven sound, giving the record a balance of vulnerability and attitude. The release reflects H$G's broader goal of creating music that feels immediate, expressive and unrestricted by traditional genre boundaries.

'Break Me Open' will be released worldwide on August 4, 2026, with additional music and creative projects from Holdy's Synergy Group expected to follow.

Holdy's Synergy Group LLC is an independent music collective and creative company focused on developing, producing and releasing original music across multiple genres. H$G is built around collaboration, creative independence and a music-first approach to artist development and entertainment.

H$G describes its mission as creating music that crosses traditional genre boundaries while preserving emotional depth. Additional information on the collective and its upcoming release is available through the group's official website.

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