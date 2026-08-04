HANNAH MARKS to Perform at DC JAZZ FESTIVAL

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Hannah Marks, a jazz composer, bassist and educator based in New York City, is set to perform at the DC Jazz Festival. Marks, whose work spans composing, performing and teaching, will bring her music to the festival's lineup.

The ASCAP Foundation, under the leadership of President Paul Williams and Executive Director Patricia Leonard, partners with the DC Jazz Festival, headed by President & CEO Sunny Sumter, to support the next generation of jazz creators for a fourth year.

The 2026 DC JazzFest is set to take place September 2-6, 2026 and supports DC250's celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary through the quintessential American art form. This year's lineup features The ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award recipient Hannah Marks alongside jazz's most influential players from Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets to Lisa Fischer. Marks will take the DC JazzFest stage at Pearl Street Warehouse at 33 Pearl Street SW, Washington, DC on Saturday, September 5 at 4:15 pm.

'As we commemorate 250 years of America, there is no better way to celebrate than by supporting the emerging creators who are shaping the future of one of our nation's most storied art forms,' said ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams. 'We are honored to partner for a fourth year with DC Jazz Fest to champion the next generation of jazz composers.'

'Jazz is a living art form, sustained by extraordinary artists who honor its rich legacy while boldly shaping its future. At The ASCAP Foundation, we're proud to support creators throughout their artistic journeys, which is why our partnership with DC JazzFest is so important. Providing this opportunity to one of our Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award recipients reflects our shared commitment to the future of jazz,' said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Patricia Leonard.

The Hannah Marks Quartet features Marks on bass, Jonathan Paik on keyboard, Mark Valdes on drums and Max Light on guitar. Earlier that day, Marks will join 'ASCAP FOUNDATION CONVERSATION: NEXT VOICES,' a free 'Meet The Artists' discussion at DC's Arena Stage. She will also be a featured guest on 'VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast' in August.

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