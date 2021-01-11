Guitarist/Film Composer Lyle Workman Set To Release 'Uncommon Measures'

As a sideman and session musician, Lyle Workman has toured and recorded with the likes of Beck, Sting, Frank Black, Todd Rundgren and Norah Jones; as a composer for film and TV, he's written music for blockbusters that have earned over a billion dollars, including 'Superbad,' 'The 40 Year Old Virgin' and 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall;' and as a songwriter and solo artist, he's penned a hit (Bourgeois Tagg's "I Don't Mind at All") and earned praise from guitar heroes like Steve Vai and Steve Lukather.

Check out this short video on Lyle's background and 'Uncommon Measures,' his first album in ten years, due out February 19 on Blue Canoe Records: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJAGse-Uoxs

Listen to the whole album here: