Duane Betts Extends Headline Tour Through Fall 2026

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Singer, songwriter and guitarist Duane Betts and his band Palmetto Motel will continue to tour through the fall, with newly confirmed stops at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, West Hollywood’s Troubadour, Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre, Madison’s Majestic Theatre, Evanston’s Space (two nights) and Mill Valley’s Sweetwater Music Hall (two nights), among others.

The upcoming tour celebrates Betts’ new album, Isle of Hope, which will be released June 12. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, March 27 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, Isle of Hope was recorded in five days at Cobb’s studio in Savannah, GA. The album was created following the death of Duane Betts' father and mentor, Dickey Betts, and sees the musician as he confronts this reality. The album consists of ten tracks written by Betts and his longtime collaborator Stoll Vaughan, and marks his first project in partnership with Sun Records. Pre-order/pre-save it HERE.

“With Isle of Hope, I wanted to show my life’s experiences. All that I’ve been through, all that shaped me and all I aspire to be and translate to the listener a sense of purpose and hope and optimism. In these anxious times in the world, music is always a sanctuary and gives people a feeling of purpose and strength. I wanted this record to exemplify that,” Betts shares.

In addition to Betts and Cobb, the project also features Johnny Stachela (guitar), J.D. Simo (guitar), Brian Allen (bass), Philip Towns (keyboard) and Derrek Phillips (drums).

Isle of Hope follows Betts’ 2023 debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, which featured Derek Trucks, Marcus King and Nicki Bluh. Prior to starting his solo career, Betts founded The Allman Betts Band alongside Devon Allman. Since the band’s inception in 2018, they’ve released two studio albums, Down to the River and Bless Your Heart.

DUANE BETTS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale this Friday, March 27 at 10:00am local time

April 11—Steamboat Springs, CO—Gondola Plaza - Steamboat Ski Area+

April 16—Fairfield, CT—SHU Community Theatre+

April 17—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap+

April 18—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap+

April 19—Charleston, WV—Mountain Stage+

April 21—Annapolis, MD—Rams Head on Stage+

April 22—Red Bank, NJ—The Vogel at Count Basie+

April 23—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall+

April 24—Homer, NY—Homer Center for the Arts+

April 25—Buffalo, NY—University at Buffalo Center for the Arts+

April 26—State College, PA—The State Theatre+

April 29—Albany, NY—Swyer Theatre at The Egg+

April 30—Manchester, NH—The Rex Theatre+

May 1—Westhampton Beach, NY—Westhampton Beach PAC+

May 2—East Greenwich, RI—The Greenwich Odeum+

May 3—Norfolk, CT—Infinity Hall Norfolk+

May 27—Ponte Vedra Beach, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall+

May 28—Stuart, FL—Lyric Theatre+

May 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Amaturo Theater+

May 30—Bonita Springs, FL—Arts Bonita PAC+

May 31—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre+

June 6—Vail, CO—Gerald Ford Amphitheater – Allman Betts Family Revival*

July 30—North Truro, MA—Payomet Performing Arts Center+

July 31—Springfield, MA—Hope Center for the Arts+

August 5—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre+

August 7—New York, NY—Gramercy Theatre+

August 8—Natick, MA—The Center for Arts in Natick+

August 10—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier+

August 20—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House+

August 21—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour+

August 22—Ventura, CA—Ventura Music Hall+

August 26—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall+

August 27—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall+

August 28—Mill Valley, CA—Sweetwater Music Hall+

August 29—Mill Valley, CA—Sweetwater Music Hall+

October 15—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre+

October 16—Evanston, IL—Space+

October 17—Evanston, IL—Space+

January 16—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Big Easy Cruise+

+Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel show

*The Allman Betts Band show

Photo credit: Dylan Wade Cox