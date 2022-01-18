Catie Turner Taps Javier Bennett for 'God Must Hate Me' Remix

The incredibly talented singer-songwriter Catie Turner has tapped rising artist Javier Bennett for a moving version of her rising single "God Must Hate Me."

Catie fell in love with 16-year-old Javier's TikTok of him covering the viral track and reached out to the rising artist to collaborate. Together they came up with a stunning new lofi version which includes an original verse from Bennett, captivating new production, and stunning melodies from the two artists. "god must hate me (lofi)" is available now.

"It's easy to focus on the negatives of social media: everyone's fighting, you're comparing yourself to anything that moves, and your eyes burn from countless hours getting overloaded with information," Catie said. "But finding Javier proved that it's not all that bad. Javier posted a cover of 'God Must Hate Me,' and I was obsessed. When asked about the possibility of doing an alternate version, I knew what I wanted to do right away: make something special with this artist I found on TikTok. I couldn't imagine putting it out with anyone else."

"Hi, I'm Javier," Bennett shared. "I started producing music in early 2020 out of the sheer fact that I wanted to be famous, and if I were to be famous it would be for music. I released my debut single 'sleep' in April 2021, and my debut ep in October the same year. I feel that my ability to produce allows for so much freedom and flexibility whenever I'm writing, which is why I produce everything myself. I found Catie through a youtube video that had 'prom queen' in it. her talent has always been in the back of my mind, but when she revealed the god must hate me snippet on tik tok, I knew I wanted to be a part of the song in some way. Whether that was by reproducing it or making a cover. For me, this lofi version of god must hate me still has the vulnerability and emotion that the original version brings, but it's much more singable because of the more upbeat production. I'm so happy to be working with Catie on this project."

Catie first teased the confessional track on her TikTok, quickly racking up over 1 million views within 24 hours of posting the video. The song has gone on to rack up over 22 million streams since it's November release and continues to stream over 1 million times a week in the US alone.

The sound on TikTok currently boasts 50,000 individual creates and over 26 million individual engagements. The song also landed Catie on the cover Spotify's Next Gen Singer Songwriters playlist. Most recently, Catie gave powerful performance of the track sitting on the floor of the beautiful St. Ann's church.

Last fall, Catie toured with rising pop artist JORDY where they performed their moving duet "(Wish I Didn't Have To) Lie." The track was co-written by Turner and JORDY and landed the pair on the cover of Spotify's Sad Hour playlist upon release.

Listen to the new single here: