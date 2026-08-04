CONVINCED FRIEND Shares "Boulder" Ahead of NOWHERE SONGS LP

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Convinced Friend, the project of Austin Wilson, has released the single BOULDER, the final preview track ahead of the group's upcoming album NOWHERE SONGS, set for release on August 28. The song features harmonies from Ella Boissonnault of LADY PILLS and piano from Rose Droll, whose credits include work with Feist and Kevin Morby.

Austin Wilson has always had a gift for writing about ordinary life in a way that feels quietly profound, capturing the awkwardness, humor, and grace of being human without ever forcing the point. 'Boulder' is a perfect example: a song about the strange comedy and quiet exhaustion of sharing a life with someone, where love and routine become tangled together and everyday domestic moments start to take on almost mythic proportions.

NOWHERE SONGS feels like a true band record. Tracked largely live in a single day with returning producer Bradford Krieger, it captures that chemistry beautifully. It's ragged, immediate, and emotionally expansive, balancing frustration, longing, and hard-won tenderness in a way that feels completely earned.

NOWHERE SONGS was tracked largely live in a single day with returning producer Bradford Krieger, known for his work with Horse Jumper of Love and Friendship. The album will be released via self-release in CD, LP, and digital formats.

Photo Credit: Jessina Leonard



Photo Credit: Jessina Leonard

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