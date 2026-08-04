CONTROL: FINN to Release Tenth Studio Album This Week

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Melbourne-based roots and Americana band FINN is set to release its tenth studio album, CONTROL, this Friday. The record was produced and engineered by longtime band member Terry Hart and mastered by GRAMMY-winning engineer Gavin Lurssen at Lurssen Mastering. Led by brothers Mark and Luke Finn, the band has spent nearly two decades crafting songs rooted in folk, Americana, blues, rock, and melodic pop since forming in 2008.

Since forming in 2008, the band has earned recognition for their rich vocal harmonies, organic musicianship, and understated songwriting. Their third glimpse into the project, 'Oh Mary,' was recently praised by Americana UK as 'a gently chugging, low-key reaffirmation of dedication,' highlighting the band's ability to find profound meaning in life's quiet moments.

'The record is about learning to live with uncertainty,' the band explains. 'The songs explore friendships, loss, faith and the quiet resilience that keeps people moving forward even when the path isn't clear. At its heart, it's an album about connection and the belief that the people we hold onto can still give meaning to the journey.'

CONTROL features eleven songs built around acoustic guitars, banjo, mandolin, and layered harmonies, with tracks including the title track, RIVER RUNNING THROUGH, OH MARY, and STILL BELIEVE. The album's musicians include Jeremy Staples on bass, Daniel Angelini on drums, Mike Hart on backing vocals, Shane Reilly on mandolin, and Chris Commerford on guitars.

Photo Credit: Valentin Zhmodikov



Photo Credit: Valentin Zhmodikov

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