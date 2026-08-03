CMA Announces New Class of Women's Leadership Academy

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The Country Music Association has welcomed a new class of participants into its Women's Leadership Academy, marking the fifth year of the program designed to develop leaders and strengthen connections across the Country Music industry. The academy opened with a reception at The Chloe Nashville, where CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern and Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Philanthropy Tiffany Kerns delivered opening remarks ahead of the program's first official session.

Over the next 12 weeks, the cohort-based program will guide 16 high-performing, high-potential women through weekly group coaching, peer connection, and hands-on leadership training. Beyond learning directly from executive coaches and industry mentors, participants join a growing community of program alumni who continue supporting one another well beyond the program's conclusion.

'Every new class of the Women's Leadership Academy reminds me how much talent and heart exist in this industry,' says Kerns. 'This program was built to outlast its 12 weeks. The relationships, confidence and perspective these women gain stay with them well beyond the program. Watching this cohort step into the program with such openness and ambition has been inspiring, and I know they'll carry that same spirit forward as they help define what's next for our business.'

The new class of CMA's Women's Leadership Academy includes:

Elisabeth Ashley (Manager)

Kelly Bolton (Vice President, A&R, Warner Records)

Victoria Cappelli Greiner (Senior Director of Digital Marketing, Global Touring, AEG Presents)

Annie Flook (Vice President, Artist Relations, AXS)

Hannah Galluzzi (Vice President, A&R, MCA)

Claire Heinichen (Senior Editor, Country, Spotify)

Lindsay Hyslop (Director of Recorded Music, Canada, BMG)

Lucia Kaminsky (President, The Sandbox)

Marne McLyman (Manager, Maverick Nashville)

Kelsey Middleton (Head of Marketing & Digital Strategy, TRACK mgmt)

Amanda Quinton (President, Quinton Digital)

Alexis Rosenberg (Head of External Relations, WME)

Jamie Sudhalter (Head of A&R, The Core Entertainment)

Randi Tolbert (Senior Artist Manager, Q Prime South)

Margaret Tomlin (Vice President, A&R, Sony Music Nashville)

Jamie Lynn Younger (Vice President, Marketing, Big Loud)

To kick things off, WLA participants will set intentional personal and professional goals that will anchor their experience throughout the program. From there, cohort members will join facilitated group sessions led by executive coaches Lisa Gamble of Gamble Coaching & Consulting LLC and Nicole Provonchee of Bright Blue Consulting, both known for their dedication to advancing women leaders and their expertise in leadership development. The curriculum blends practical skill-building with personal growth, exploring topics like personal branding, career advancement, conflict management, negotiation, self-advocacy, influence, and confidence, helping participants lead with greater clarity, impact, and resilience.

As part of the program's fifth anniversary, CMA is also formally launching the WLA Alumni Network, bringing together nearly 80 WLA participants from across all five cohorts in a dedicated community that extends the program's impact well beyond the 12-week curriculum. Designed to foster continued mentorship, collaboration and professional development, the network will provide ongoing opportunities for alumni to connect, learn and support one another as they continue strengthening the Country Music industry.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

CMA Women's Leadership Academy Class of 2026

From back (L-R) Elisabeth Ashley (Manager), Hannah Galluzzi (Vice President, A&R, MCA), Marne McLyman (Manager, Maverick Nashville), Alexis Rosenberg (Head of External Relations, WME), Sarah Trahern (CEO, Country Music Association), Margaret Tomlin (Vice President, A&R, Sony Music Nashville), Victoria Cappelli Greiner (Senior Director of Digital Marketing, Global Touring, AEG Presents), Kelsey Middleton (Head of Marketing & Digital Strategy, TRACK mgmt), Jamie Sudhalter (Head of A&R, The Core Entertainment), Lucia Kaminsky (President, The Sandbox), Jamie Lynn Younger (Vice President, Marketing, Big Loud), Annie Flook (Vice President, Artist Relations, AXS), Kelly Bolton (Vice President, A&R, Warner Records), Kate Watson (Senior Director, Industry Relations, Country Music Association), Amanda Quinton (President, Quinton Digital), Claire Heinichen (Senior Editor, Country, Spotify), Randi Tolbert (Senior Artist Manager, Q Prime South), Lindsay Hyslop (Director of Recorded Music, Canada, BMG), Tiffany Kerns (Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy, Country Music Association)

CMA Women's Leadership Academy Class of 2026

Over the next 12 weeks, the cohort of 16 women will take part in weekly group coaching, peer connection and hands-on leadership training led by executive coaches and industry mentors, joining a network of more than 50 program alumni who have gone through the academy since its founding.

Photo Credit: Jamie Schramm/CMA



Photo Credit: Jamie Schramm/CMA

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