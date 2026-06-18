Brian Fallon & The Painkillers Set Global Tour Ahead of New Album

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Brian Fallon has unveiled plans for a world tour, backed by his solo band, The Painkillers. The singer, songwriter, and frontman of The Gaslight Anthem will tour North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom with dates beginning September 10 at Brooklyn, NY’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and then traveling through mid-November. Pre-sales get underway Tuesday, June 23. General on-sales begin Friday, June 26. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

The upcoming live run celebrates the arrival of Fallon’s new album, Not Bad For New Jersey, due via his own Lesser Known Records at all DSPs and streaming services on Thursday, September 10; physical release follows on Friday, September 11. Fallon’s first original solo LP in more than five years, Not Bad For New Jersey includes the new single, “Pearls," available everywhere now.

Produced by longtime collaborator Butch Walker (Green Day, Jesse Malin, Taylor Swift) at Walker’s studio just outside Nashville, Not Bad For New Jersey sees Fallon joined by several special guests, including The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, avant-garde guitar legend Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithfull), and GRAMMY Award-winning country luminary Lori McKenna.

Tracked mostly live in a series of freewheeling sessions with Walker (who handled bass, piano, backing vocals, and more) and drummer Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Robyn Hitchcock, Adrian Belew), the album features songs like “Love at the End of the World (feat. Brandon Flowers)” and “Nobody Likes You in New York City." Other album highlights include “Not Bad for New Jersey” and “Better Before,” both available everywhere now.

Brian Fallon & The Painkillers are currently marking the arrival of his new music with a special series of intimate live performances, including sold-out shows at West Hollywood, CA’s historic Troubadour (June 20), and Chicago, IL’s Reggies’ Rock Club (June 22). Support on both dates comes from special guest Emily Wolfe. In addition, Fallon and his band will be among the star-studded lineup at the upcoming Riot Fest 2026, set for September 19 at Chicago, IL’s Douglass Park.

BRIAN FALLON & THE PAINKILLERS – LIVE 2026

JUNE

20 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour * (SOLD OUT)

22 – Chicago, IL – Reggies’ Rock Club * (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

10 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 — Woodstock, NY — Levon Helm Studios

12 — Somerville, MA — Arts at the Armory

14 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

15 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

16 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre

18 — Detroit, MI — El Club

19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2026 †

20 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave Hall

22 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

24 — Denver, CO — The Oriental Theater

26 — Portland, OR — The Get Down

27 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

29 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

30 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville

OCTOBER

1 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory Orange County

3 — San Diego, CA — Casbah

4 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

6 — Austin, TX — Mohawk (Outdoor Stage)

7 — Dallas, TX — Trees

9 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage (The Loft)

10 — Carrboro, NC — Cat's Cradle

11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat

13 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live (Music Hall)

NOVEMBER

2 — Cologne, DE — Live Music Hall

3 — Munich, DE — Kesselhaus

4 — Berlin, DE — Astra Kulturhaus

6 — Hamburg, DE — Fabrik

7 — Antwerp, BE — Trix Club

8 — Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso

10 — London, UK — O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

11 — Manchester, UK — Albert Hall

13 — Dublin, IE — Olympia Theatre

15 — Glasgow, UK — University of Glasgow (Queen Margaret Union)

* w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

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