Breakout Country Star Elizabeth Nichols to Play First Headlining Tour

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Country artist Elizabeth Nichols will embark on her first-ever headlining tour, The “I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour” Tour, kicking off September 29 and running throughout October. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, June 19. Fan presale begins Wednesday, June 17 at 10am local time here.

“It's hard to wrap my head around the fact that my first performance ever was in 2025 and now I'm getting ready to head out on my first headlining tour," says Nichols. "My absolute favorite part of playing shows is talking to people so I cannot wait to come meet you all! All I ask is that if one of my exes lives in your city, you're extra loud…I will love you forever."

Nichols' tour follows the release of her latest single, "Paul Revere," and her first-ever headlining show in London this past March. Since pursuing music full-time, she has released her first EP, Tough Love and performed at several stages across the globe including the Kentucky Derby, The Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest, Stagecoach, the Grand Ole Opry and more. She is also set to perform at Lollapalooza.

Nichols was just announced as a performer on “Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash," a musical celebration that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, taking place Saturday, July 4, at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+, Hulu, FX, Freeform and NatGeo. The lineup also features performances by The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Emily Ann Roberts, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

Nichols has racked up more than 60 million streams. Her song “I Got A New One” received the Kellyoke treatment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which shot the song to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart (for weeks) and landed at the top of playlists across the globe. In April, she performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

TOUR DATES

September 29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego (Voodoo Room)

October 1 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar (Music Hall)

October 4 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

October 6 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

October 7 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

October 9 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

October 10 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage (Vinyl)

October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

October 17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

October 21 – New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

October 23 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse

October 24 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

October 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East (Sonia)

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