Billy Tibbals Shares New Single 'Hurt So Bad'

Rising rock artist Billy Tibbals shared "Hurt So Bad," the newest single from his debut EP Stay Teenage, out April 21 via Silver Arrow Records.

Produced by Chris Robinson, the track showcases Tibbals' signature glam-rock swagger, complete with jangly guitars and a stomping beat that fuses 60s rock with 00s indie-pop energy. Across tight hooks reminiscent of The Strokes and complete with a sparking guitar solo, the single captures the naivety of longing for someone who's just no good for you.

"'Hurt So Bad' is a song about teenage heartache," Tibbals says. "The feeling that life is meaningless without the companionship of a certain person. It's a song about coming to terms with unreciprocated love."

illy Tibbals was born and raised in London until his family moved to Los Angeles in 2014. After finding a passion for crate digging in old-school record shops, he quickly developed an interest in home-recording and composition using Garageband, eventually multi-tracking entire arrangements by himself in his garage.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibbals committed himself to songwriting more than ever before, which resulted in the six bursts of energy contained on Stay Teenage.

The project is the literal culmination of Tibbals' life so far as he makes the transition from being a teenager to taking the next steps into life as a young adult. The result is bold and full of twists, brimming with hooks, and a sound that is utterly timeless as Tibbals explores these themes of growing up.

The tracks represent the pinnacle of the music Tibbals has loved his entire life to this point - the Beatles' psychedelic pop sweep, the spangled attitude of glam, brawny hooks and melodies - all filtered through his unique, youthful perspective.

Working simultaneously on the album while finishing high school, the result are lyrics that reflect how it feels to come of age; looking at the world around you and discovering fresh pressures amidst new freedoms. The project is eccentric in all the right ways, to the point where you're bound to replay the whole thing after the needle's taken off the grooves.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Emily Butler