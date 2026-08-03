BREAKING BENJAMIN's "Something Wicked" Hits No. 1 on Rock Airplay Chart

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Breaking Benjamin has notched its ninth No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with the single Something Wicked. The track, which the band first performed live at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as a preview of the band's forthcoming full-length album and continues the atmospheric, heavy sound the group has built its career on.

Since its release, 'Something Wicked' has already amassed nearly 11 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week of release, further underscoring Breaking Benjamin's enduring impact and continued dominance in the hard rock landscape.

Upon this latest single's release, the band shared, 'Something Wicked is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. Something Wicked was the result.'

Since its release, Something Wicked has drawn nearly 11 million streams globally and topped the Apple Music and iTunes Rock charts in its first week out. The single follows Awaken, which reached No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs chart upon release and has since surpassed 133 million streams globally.

Photo Credit: Dominique D'Costa



Photo Credit: Dominique D'Costa

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