Allee Willis Collection Preview to Feature FRIENDS, EARTH WIND & FIRE Items at Julien's Auctions

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Julien's Auctions is set to preview a collection of items belonging to the late songwriter and designer Allee Willis, spanning her work on the FRIENDS theme song I'll Be There for You, her songwriting contributions to EARTH WIND & FIRE, and her ties to Pee-Wee Herman, alongside mid-century design pieces from her personal holdings.

Executives at Julien's Auctions will be available for interviews and to show highlights from Julien's Auctions Presents 'Atomic Kitsch: The Allee Willis Collection.'

EVENT DETAILS

Julien's Studios 13007 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90249

WHY: Over 350 rare items of stunning bold art, kitsch, and music history from Allee Willis–the legendary songwriter behind some of the biggest hits of all time, 'September,' 'Boogie Wonderland,' and Friends theme song 'I'll Be There For You,' Grammy Award winner for Beverly Hills Cop, Tony nominated songwriter for The Color Purple: A New Musical, renowned visual artist, music video art director, Mid-Century & Kitsch icon and social media pioneer–offered for the first time in an exclusive auction on Tuesday, August 18 online at juliensauctions.com.

View the catalog and auction: https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/auctions/atomic-kitsch-the-allee-willis-collection

THE COLLECTION OF Allee Willis

Treasures from her spectacular pink architectural Streamline Moderne North Hollywood home designed by William Kesling and seen in her Hulu documentary The World According to Allee Willis include:

Friends 'I'll Be There For You' Relics: Gold record awards, BMI TV Music award, record single, award certificates, and more.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Blondie Music Artifacts: 1978 handwritten lyrics for 'Boogie Wonderland,' Verdine White bass guitar and giant mechanical 'kissing machine' sculpture, featured in Debbie Harry's 1986 'French Kissin' in the USA' music video.

Custom Made Prop Guitars: One of a kind creations by Allee Willis in her signature style for iconic music videos, including Heart's signed 1987 'There's The Girl' guitar and The Breakfast Club's signed 1987 bass from 'Right on Track.'

1980s Set Décor & Art: 'New Wave' furniture from projects such as MTV's Just Say Julie and Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme.

Fashion/Wardrobe: Willis' cheetah-pattern suit worn while winning a Grammy in 1986 for the 'Neutron Dance' and 'Stir It Up.'

Awards: Gold records for achievements with Earth, Wind & Fire, Pet Shop Boys and the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack, and her 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Award.

Mid-Century Rare One-of-a-Kind Design Pieces and Kitsch Art: Iconic chairs by George Mulhauser and Vladimir Kagan in vibrant green and purple, a collection of Black History collectibles from rare Afro combs and African-American church fans used by James Brown and other celebrities, a light-up Colt 45 Malt Liquor bar sign picturing Billy Dee Williams and Willis's vast collection of 1960s to 1980s kitsch, including art, toys, pop culture memorabilia, and advertisements.

Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) Memorabilia: A rare diamond-eyed Pee-wee doll embellished, signed and inscribed by Paul Reubens for his closest friends, extensive correspondence and gifts from Paul Reubens; a rare Pee-wee's Big Adventure picture-disc record with cover designed by Willis; paintings of Pee-wee by Willis, aka Bubbles the Artist; a toilet seat Reubens inscribed to Willis; and more.

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