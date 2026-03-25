AMERICAN IDOL Alum Alejandro Aranda Embarking on 'Hondo World Tour'

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Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alejandro Aranda will hit the road this summer on the Hondo World Tour. Kicking off on June 4 in Chicago, the two-leg run features stops in Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. General on-sale starts this Friday, March 27 at 10am local time. Visit here for more information.

Aranda shares: “Hondo World is a huge step into a new direction, especially with this amazing tour announcement. A live show that’s gonna be intimate, but bringing you larger than life performances, From pop, to classical, to folk, and jazz, you’re gonna get it all with this show.”

In addition to announcing the upcoming tour, Aranda has shared his new single “Queen” as a Bandcamp exclusive. Fans can support him directly by streaming/purchasing the song here before its official release on April 6th, and watching the new music video here.

On “Queen”, Aranda reveals: “‘Queen’ is an exploration in the classical space, mixing elements of pop and arpeggios. It’s a journey that takes you into a world of its own.”

Hailing from Pomona, California, Alejandro Aranda is a genre-fluid artist who weaves together the sounds of folk, pop, and experimental rock. Since competing in the seventeenth season of American Idol, Aranda has performed on stages around the world. He has also released several full-length records and EPs, including his most recent album, Farewell Superstar (2025).

Aranda also writes and performs with metal band Seven Hours After Violet, a supergroup featuring System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, Left To Suffer’s Taylor Barber, and Winds of Plague’s Michael "Morgoth" Montoya and Josh Johnson.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/4 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

6/5 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

6/6 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

6/7 – Montreal, QU @ Cabaret Foufs

6/8 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

6/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

6/12 – Washington, DC @ DC9

6/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

6/14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

6/16 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

6/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

6/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

7/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

7/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

7/27 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

7/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

7/29 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

7/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/1 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

8/5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

8/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

8/7 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues