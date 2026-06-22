AJ McLean to Embark on First-Ever Solo Tour in Support of New Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the release of his debut solo album, My Name Is Alexander James, multi-platinum recording artist and Backstreet Boys member Alexander James McLean is hitting the road this fall. The Better Man Tour will be his first-ever North American solo tour under his full given name, and a chance for fans to hear his new music live. Tickets will be available this week, and VIP packages will be available soon.

Launching October 20th at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY, The Better Man Tour will bring songs from My Name Is Alexander James to audiences across the country while also celebrating the music and moments that have defined McLean’s career. Spanning more than two dozen dates across the United States, the run will see McLean performing in intimate venues through December 5th, wrapping for the year in Tucson, AZ at The Fox.

For more than three decades, audiences around the world have known McLean as a member of the Backstreet Boys. With My Name Is Alexander James, released earlier this year, the performer has stepped forward under his full given name, unveiling a personal, new body of work. The tour announcement arrives following McLean's current focus single “Flowers” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Alexander James McLean On Tour:

October 20, 2026 / Brooklyn Bowl / Brooklyn, NY

October 21, 2026 / Historic Park Theatre / Cranston, RI

October 24, 2026 / The Wellmont Theater / Montclair, NJ

October 25, 2026 / The Paramount / Huntington, NY

October 26, 2026 / The Underground / Charlotte, NC

November 3, 2026 / Royale / Boston, MA

November 4, 2026 / Nashua Center for the Arts / Nashua, NH

November 6, 2026 / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Atlantic City, NJ

November 7, 2026 / Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, PA

November 8, 2026 / Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel / Detroit, MI

November 10, 2026 / First Avenue / Minneapolis, MN

November 11, 2026 / North Shore Center for the Performing Arts / Skokie, IL

November 13, 2026 / Clowes Memorial Hall / Indianapolis, IN

November 14, 2026 / House of Blues / Cleveland, OH

November 15, 2026 / Louisville Palace Theatre / Louisville, KY

November 17, 2026 / Memorial Hall OTR / Cincinnati, OH

November 18, 2026 / Buckhead Theatre / Atlanta, GA

November 19, 2026 / Category 10 / Nashville, TN

November 22, 2026 / The Plaza Live / Orlando, FL

November 23, 2026 / Ruth Eckerd Hall / Clearwater, FL

November 24, 2026 / Revolution Live / Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 28, 2026 / Tannahill's Music Hall / Fort Worth, TX

November 29, 2026 / House of Blues / Houston, TX

November 30, 2026 / Aztec Theatre / San Antonio, TX

December 2, 2026 / Gothic Theatre / Englewood, CO

December 4, 2026 / The Complex / Salt Lake City, UT

December 5, 2026 / Fox Tucson Theatre / Tucson, AZ

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...