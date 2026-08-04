AESPA Releases 'SWITCHBLADE' Music Video After Lollapalooza Debut

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AESPA has released the official music video for its new single SWITCHBLADE, following the track's live debut at Lollapalooza. The festival performance included a surprise appearance from Ty Dolla $ign.

Global K-pop powerhouse aespa (SM Entertainment/Capitol) made its Lollapalooza debut on August 2 with a standout performance at the Allianz Stage in Chicago's Grant Park. One of the night's biggest moments came when Ty Dolla $ign, who is featured on 'Switchblade,' joined the group on stage for a surprise performance.

Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning took the stage for one of the festival's major Sunday evening sets, delivering a 14-song performance backed by a live band, DJ and dancers. Blending some of the group's biggest global hits with the live debuts of new tracks from its second studio album, LEMONADE, the performance showcased aespa's signature blend of powerful vocals, dynamic choreography and immersive stage production. The set was livestreamed on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in international markets, with Weverse also streaming it in select regions, including South Korea.

Following a live band introduction, aespa emerged to loud cheers from the crowd, opening with its debut single 'Black Mamba' before moving into 'Next Level' and 'Rich Man.' The explosive opening immediately set the tone for the night, highlighting the group's commanding stage presence and high-energy performance.

The set continued with global favorites including 'Armageddon,' 'Supernova' and 'Whiplash,' alongside new tracks from LEMONADE. In addition to the album's double title tracks, 'WDA' and 'LEMONADE,' aespa delivered the first live performances of several fan-favorite B-sides, including 'Can't Help Myself,' 'Switchblade (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)' and 'SHAKIN'.'

One of the night's biggest moments came during 'Switchblade,' when Ty Dolla $ign, who featured on the song, made a surprise appearance to a roaring crowd. Marking the pair's first live performance of the track together, aespa and Ty Dolla $ign brought a playful chemistry and dynamic energy to the stage.

'It was an incredible experience to be back on stage at Lollapalooza—this time alongside aespa. So proud of how far they've come. Watching their journey and seeing them own a stage like this is truly inspiring. Congratulations on another unforgettable show!' Ty Dolla $ign said of the collaboration.

aespa closed the set with 'LEMONADE,' bringing its first-ever Lollapalooza performance to an electrifying finish.

'This was our first time performing at Lollapalooza, and it was such an honor to take the stage in Chicago. Hearing the crowd sing along and cheer throughout the set gave us so much energy, and we had an incredible time performing. We're so grateful to everyone who came out to support us. We hope to carry all of that energy with us as we head into our upcoming world tour,' aespa said following the show.

The official music video for 'Switchblade,' featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is also out now, giving fans another look at the dynamic chemistry between the artists.

Following Lollapalooza, aespa will kick off its fourth world tour, 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLÆXITY, with two shows in Seoul on August 7 and 8. The tour will continue across Asia, Latin America, North America, the U.K. and Europe. Tickets are on sale now at aespaworldtour.com.

2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLÆXITY tour dates

August 7 & 8 — Seoul — Gocheok Sky Dome*

August 11 — Taipei — Taipei Dome*

September 4 — São Paulo — Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

September 6 — Santiago — Movistar Arena

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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