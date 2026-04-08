Master Mixologist: Steve Mazzuca of REVELL HALL in Burlington, New Jersey

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Editor's Note: Revell Hall in Burlington County is a destination for all those who want to explore history, culture and nature. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld for more on the restaurant and its wonderful location.

The beverage program at Revell Hall is led by Steve Mazzuca, an accomplished mixologist and hospitality professional with deep roots in New York City’s cocktail scene. Steve was the owner and mixologist behind Bathtub Gin, the acclaimed speakeasy-style cocktail bar in New York City, widely recognized for its craft cocktail program, intimate atmosphere, and consistently high-level execution.

Under Steve’s leadership, Bathtub Gin became a destination for both industry professionals and guests alike, earning a reputation for expertly balanced cocktails, thoughtful spirit selection, and a refined yet approachable take on classic drinks. The success of Bathtub Gin helped establish Steve as a respected voice in the cocktail community, known for building programs that are both creative and operationally sound.

At Revell Hall, Steve brings that same philosophy - elevated classics, seasonal ingredients, and disciplined technique while also focusing heavily on bar systems, staff training, and consistency. The result is a cocktail program that complements the food seamlessly and delivers a polished, confident experience to every guest.

When did you first become interested in cocktail culture?

My earliest inspiration for cocktail culture began in my grandmother Josephine’s kitchen. She had an incredible culinary background rooted in Sicily, and everything she made—whether food or drink—was built on fresh, garden-driven ingredients and a deep sense of care. Watching her taught me how flavor, balance, and hospitality all come together.

Over time, I started translating those lessons from the plate into the glass. That foundation stayed with me as I entered the hospitality world, where I began to understand the history, craftsmanship, and storytelling behind great cocktails. Once I started exploring classic recipes and the traditions behind them, I realized how much precision and creativity the craft requires. That curiosity ultimately led me deeper into New York City’s cocktail scene and to opening Bathtub Gin, where I was able to fully develop my approach to bartending.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I’m always interested in innovations that improve both flavor and efficiency behind the bar. Techniques like controlled infusions, clarification, and thoughtful batching allow bartenders to maintain quality while delivering consistency during service. I’m also excited by the growing appreciation for seasonal ingredients and culinary techniques in cocktails. The best innovations aren’t gimmicks—they enhance balance, texture, and the overall guest experience.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Guests are incredibly important in shaping the direction of a cocktail program. When people sit at the bar and ask questions or share what flavors they enjoy, it pushes us to think creatively and adapt. Some of the best ideas come from simple conversations with guests who are curious about spirits or looking to try something new. As a bartender, it’s rewarding to take that input and translate it into a drink that surprises them.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

I always come back to the classics because they’re the foundation of great bartending. Drinks like the Negroni, Manhattan, and Daiquiri are perfect examples of balance and simplicity. When you understand those structures, you can build almost anything. They’re also timeless—guests return to them again and again because when they’re made properly, they’re incredibly satisfying.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

I enjoy working with herb and citrus infusions because they bring freshness and complexity without overpowering the base spirit. Ingredients like rosemary, basil, or citrus peel can add subtle layers to a drink when used thoughtfully. I tend to keep infusions restrained—the goal is always to support the spirit and the balance of the cocktail rather than dominate it.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

At Revell Hall, the goal is to create cocktails that feel both refined and approachable. Many of the signature drinks build off classic structures but incorporate seasonal ingredients or unexpected flavor combinations. What makes them distinctive is the balance—we focus on drinks that are layered and interesting but still very drinkable. The idea is that guests can enjoy something creative without it feeling overly complicated.

The cocktail program at Revell Hall is a standout, featuring original creations such as Frosted Berry Collins, Fireside Old Fashion, Black Sand Daiquiri Fire & Frost, Autumn Embers, Snow-Kissed Sunset Margarita, and Whisky Noir, alongside a curated selection of craft beers and fine wines.

We also have Social Therapy (Happy Hour)

Wednesday–Friday | 4:00–5:30 PM

• Exclusive discounted food menu

• Specialty cocktails

• $2 off draft beers

• $10 house wines

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

A well-balanced cocktail should enhance the dish without overpowering it. For lighter fare—especially seafood—I love a bright, citrus-forward cocktail like Fire & Frost. The acidity lifts the flavors of the dish while keeping the palate refreshed and engaged.

On the other end of the spectrum, something like our Autumn Embers, which features a smoky mezcal balanced with citrus and ginger, pairs beautifully with richer, savory dishes. The smokiness complements depth and umami, while the citrus cuts through richness, creating a more dynamic and layered dining experience.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Revell Hall is a hospitality-driven restaurant where every element—from the kitchen to the bar—is designed to work in harmony. The beverage program focuses on elevated classics, seasonal ingredients, and disciplined technique, all built to complement the culinary experience seamlessly.

Equally important is what happens behind the scenes. We place a strong emphasis on systems, staff training, and consistency to ensure that every guest receives the same high level of execution every time they visit.

At its core, Revell Hall is about delivering sophistication without pretension and service without boundaries. We want guests to feel both elevated and completely at ease. That balance—paired with a genuine warmth and dedication to the guest experience—is what defines us, and we’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community.

Revell Hall is located at 219 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. For more information, visit www.revellhall.com and call 609.232.7555.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Revell Hall